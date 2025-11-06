Zohran Mamdani: Reaching beyond identity politics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s no surprise that Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old winner of the NYC mayoral election, quoted India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech:

“A moment comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new; when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance,” he recited.

The first Indian and Muslim to win the post has made no secret of his identity, placing it front and centre during his heavily digital campaign, whether it’s being photographed eating with his hands or an impassioned speech about post-9/11 Islamophobia. Zohran Mamdani identity politics

Mamdani’s focus on identity has not of course escaped the notice of his opponents, with Andrew Cuomo accusing him of everything from ‘playing the race card’ to ‘cheering’ for another 9/11. That a candidate for a city still haunted by the spectre of a horrific terror attack can overcome such Islamophobia to win the election is a huge milestone in post-9/11 reconciliation, which has inspired hope in Muslims and South Asians the world over.

Where South Asian Americans had been previously underutilised as a voter base, here they became some of Mamdani’s most vocal grassroots supporters – according to ABC News, ‘South Asian voter turnout in the 2025 NYC primary election increased by about 40% compared to the 2021 primary.’

The South Asian community has been galvanised politically before, most recently in support of Kamala Harris, but crucially, unlike the former Vice President, Mamdani has succeeded in giving them something besides a vague notion of diversity to stand behind. Zohran Mamdani identity politics

Where Harris employed her position as a ‘black, South Asian woman’ as a meaningless refrain and failed to elucidate any real policies, Mamdani has allowed his identity as an immigrant to guide his principles and rhetoric, primarily through his positioning as someone committed to affordability and challenging the establishment.

It points to the fact that contrary to popular belief, demographics alone are not enough to mobilise the public; voters are tired of being patronised by the cynical assumption they vote purely on identity politics, and crave political figures with substance and policies to back this identity.