Review : Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous

What do Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and Guru Randhawa have in common? They all collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh in the early stages of their music careers, delivering chart-topping hits. Today, all three are global stars, drawing millions of fans to their concerts worldwide. Yet, there’s no denying that Yo Yo Honey Singh paved the way for them. Surprisingly, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, Netflix’s latest documentary exploring the life and career of this controversial yet beloved figure in Indian pop culture, offers only fleeting references to this. Diljit and Badshah are notably absent (apart from a podcast clip), while Randhawa gets minimal screen time. Despite this, the documentary dives deep into Singh’s highs and lows on the surface level.

From 2005 onwards, Yo Yo Honey Singh revolutionised the Indian music scene with his outrageous stage presence, pumped up beats, catchy melodies, and fearless songwriting, which he fused with Punjabi pop and ‘desi’ rap. His sudden ascent to fame however, was accompanied by an equally strange retreat, leading to conjecture and debate. But you barely get to know the guy in this 80-minute documentary directed by Moses Singh. It is more of a global PR damage control exercise than a documentary.

AT A GLANCE

Film: YoYo Honey Singh: Famous (Netflix)

Director: Moses Singh

Cast: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Salman Khan, Milind Gaba, Jazzy B, Guru Randhawa, Sneha Singh and Bhanuj Kappal

Rating: ★ ★1/2

From his modest origins in west Delhi’s Karampura to his meteoric rise to international stardom, the film follows Singh’s story in haphazard manner. There are interviews with family, with collaborators like Jazzy B, Milind Gaba, and Guru Randhawa, behind-the-scenes material, and an honest talk with Singh himself. The documentary isn’t afraid to talk about the darkest parts of his life, such as his struggles with substance misuse, bipolar disorder, and how the media moulded his public image.

Not painting Singh in broad strokes is what made Famous so interesting. Rather than celebrating or demonising him, the one-sided documentary lets viewers navigate the intricacies of his character. The director deftly blends his top hits – such as “Brown Rang”, “Desi Kalakaar”, and “Lungi Dance” from SRK’s Chennai Express – with periods of contemplation, showcasing the duality of a performer who loves the spotlight but finds it demanding. Singh’s admirers will love the throwback to his glory days, when he still made daring music videos and unforgettable fashion statements. His soundtracks are a standout feature, where we get to listen to some of the old hits he produced in the past that were lost among new songs sung by Dosanjh and Badshah today.

The story has many problems. Some of the most contentious parts of Singh’s lyrics – which have been said to promote consumerism and misogyny – are glossed over in the documentary, making it appear slightly too deferential at times. It does touch on his critics, but it doesn’t go deep enough into their arguments. His alleged fall out with actor Shah Rukh Khan is brushed under the carpet. Perhaps Shah Rukh’s testimony would have been much more effective than Salman’s in this documentary.

At one point in the film a news anchor’s voice over says that Singh gets ‘married to the love of his life who he has been dating for 20 years.’ Considering his age and the year he got married, are the makers trying to say that he started dating at the age of 8 years? A random fan encounter in Delhi, when he visits Karampura with his childhood friend, seemed overtly dramatised. One couldn’t decide if it was real or a junior artist was roped in to play the part. Certain things just don’t add up here.

Produced by Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor under Sikhya Entertainment, this documentary comes with high expectations considering Guneet has won Oscars in the documentary category last year. Unfortunately, it falls short, failing to evoke any real emotion. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous if you love Indian music or are just interested in the cultural phenomenon that is Yo Yo Honey Singh.

