Why we should be moving to plant-based milks

Did you know that only 1/3 of adults are able to effectively digest dairy? Or that drinking plant milk is one the easiest ways to reverse climate change and prevent heart disease? No wonder

1 in 6 Aussies prefers dairy-free life!

It’s World Plant Milk Day today Saturday 22nd August, and we celebrate the growing popularity of plant-based milks and their health/environmental benefits.

Plant-based milks are healthy for both us and for the environment – they require less water to produce as well as less land to grow. In Australia alone, dairy milk production dropped while that of plant-based milks grew by 82% in 2018.

Go dairy-free for your health (Source: www.califiafarms.com.au)

 Man is the only animal that drinks milk beyond childhood. Only one-third of people actually produce the lactase enzyme which enables them to digest milk during adulthood.

 Many plant milks contain more calcium, less sugar, no IGF-1 hormones, fewer calories and are easier to digest than dairy milk.

 Benefits of a plant-based diet can include lower blood pressure and cholesterol, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, improved digestion, lower risk of diabetes-related conditions, weight loss and superior athletic performance.

 Numerous studies prove that dairy consumption is not required for healthy bones and can actually increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures. Many plants and fortified plant milks contain sufficient calcium.

CREAMY GREEN PEA & LEMON ALMOND MILK RISOTTO

A recipe from Hazel and Cacao

Ingredients:

2 cups precooked brown rice

1 red onion (diced)

2 cloves garlic (crushed)

½ cup frozen green peas

Big squeeze lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

VEGAN CREAM:

⅓ cup cashews

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Juice half a lemon

1 tsp tahini

½ tsp paprika

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Method:

Begin by placing all the cream ingredients in a high-speed blender. You can let them sit in the blender while making the rest of the dish to allow cashews to soak up the almond milk. Dice onion and fry in a large pan with a little olive oil until translucent and beginning to brown, add crushed garlic and cook for a few more seconds until it becomes fragrant. Add pre-cooked brown rice and stir through the onion and garlic. You can add salt and pepper as you go and adjust seasoning when the meal is finished. Add green peas to the mixture and heat through. Blend up the vegan cream in the blender until smooth and creamy and begin to pour over the rice a little bit at a time. Stir through the rice and allow the rice to soak up the

cream. Continue until the mixture is used up and the rice is creamy. Adjust seasoning to liking. Finish with a big squeeze of lemon and serve with sprouts, vegan parmesan, and fresh parsley.

