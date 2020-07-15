Oat milk, the new preferred choice

Nutritious and sustainable, oat milk is more than a passing fad.

Move over, almond and soy milk! In the last year, oat milk sales have surged. In the US, they rose by a whopping 686 per cent and it turns out that Aussies can’t get enough of the stuff either. More than a passing fad, dairy is on the decline and oat milk is increasingly becoming everyone’s preferred choice.

It’s a sustainable and healthy milk choice when adopting a plant-based diet is the best way to help reverse climate change. Out of all the plant milks, oat is particularly environmentally friendly – it’s made from a sustainable grain that needs relatively small amounts of water to grow, even in arid areas. They contain good amounts of unsaturated fats, proteins, and soluble fibers, making them nutritious too.

Want to add the goodness of oat milk to your diet? Here are some delicious recipes to try out!

Chocolate mousse tart

By JENNÉ CLAIBORNE of Sweet Potato Soul.



For the crust

1¾ cups oats

¼ cup spelt flour or whole wheat flour

¼ cups maple syrup

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

For the filling

280g vegan chocolate chips (semi sweet if possible)

3 ripe avocados (about 2 cups)

½ cup soft pitted dates

½ cup oats

Preheat oven to 180° Celsius and line the bottom of a tart pan with baking paper. While it preheats, blend the oats in a food processor till coarse.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and use a wooden spoon to stir in the remaining ingredients.

Pour the mixture into the tart pan and use your fingers to press it firmly down to make a crust.

Bake for 15 minutes, then set aside the crust to cool.

To make the filling, melt the chocolate chips in a double boiler (boil water in a small pot and melt chocolate in a heat safe glass or steel bowl on top of the boiling water).

Place the remaining filling ingredients and the melted chocolate into a food processor/blender and blend until creamy with no lumps.

Once the crust is cooled to room temperature, pour the filling in and use a spatula to spread it evenly.

Refrigerate and allow it to set for at least 6 hours.

Vegan banana bread

By JAMIE SILVA from A Sassy Spoon.

3-4 ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup oat milk

1/3 cup neutral oil (avocado, grapeseed, coconut)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Optional: chocolate chips or chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with baking paper, making sure the parchment is hanging over the sides of the loaf pan. (This will help you easily remove the loaf after baking.) Spray with non-stick spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, coconut sugar, oat milk, oil, and vanilla extract until all is well combined.

Slowly, fold in the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon until just combined. Careful not to over mix. The mixture should be slightly thick and lumpy.

Pour the mixture into the loaf pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes until a knife inserted in the centre of the loaf comes out clean.

Let it cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.

CREAMY MAPLE OAT LATTE

By ERIN JENSEN of The Wooden Skillet.

1 cup oats

1 cup unsweetened black cold brew coffee

2 tablespoons real maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Heat the coffee to a warm temperature – don’t boil it.

Combine ingredients in blender, then blend and taste.

Add additional cinnamon or maple syrup, as desired.

Recipes and photos courtesy: Califia Farms.

