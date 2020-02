TEAM INDIA IS IN THE SEMI-FINALS!!!

Celebrating that, we are giving away a couple pass (2 tickets) to the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Semi-final double header. The winner will be able to watch both the semi-final matches played on the same day – Thursday, 5th March, at Sydney Cricket Ground.

All you need to do is enter your details in the form below. Also, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Youtube for the lucky draw!

Entries close 4th March 2020.