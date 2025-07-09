Why I wrote a book on Sanātana Dharma

Reading Time: 3 minutes

My journey into Advaita Vedanta began in 1991, when I attended lectures of Swami Chinmayānanda on the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads in Sydney’s Petersham Town Hall. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong pursuit of the profound spiritual and philosophical wisdom embedded in the Vedas and other sacred texts.

Over the years, I explored canonical scriptures through accessible commentaries – particularly the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Puranas, Ramayana, and Mahabharata. I came to understand how Dharma, the moral and social order, shapes both personal conduct and collective well-being. I also gained insight into spiritual practices that guide seekers toward liberation (moksha), self-realisation, and inner transformation.

As I studied, many questions arose – questions that required connecting ideas across texts. During satsangs (spiritual study groups), I found that these questions were common among fellow seekers. This inspired me to document my reflections -not as final answers, but as a guide for others walking the same path. Through this book, electronic media and community discussions, I would like to spread the awareness and relevance of Sanātana Dharma to all sections of the Australian society, helping individuals lead contented and purposeful lives.

At the heart of this path lies Dharma. The scriptures declare: mokṣasya kāraṇam dharmaḥ (The cause of liberation is Dharma.) Sanātana Dharma – literally “eternal duty” – offers a timeless framework for living. It transcends time, place, caste, and creed. It teaches that by fulfilling one’s responsibilities with sincerity, one gradually progresses toward self-realisation. This is known as swadharma – one’s personal duty.

We all live in societies – families, schools, workplaces, communities. Often, we take these for granted. But each one of them functions only when individuals act with care, responsibility, and cooperation.

Sanātana Dharma doesn’t prescribe fixed roles for every situation, but it offers the guidance to function and a compass: follow your Dharma, and you align with the deeper rhythm of life. “dharmo rakṣati rakṣitaḥ” (Dharma protects those who protect it.)

To live by Dharma, one must cultivate ten essential inner qualities. Ancient texts describe them as:

dhṛtiḥ kṣamā damo’steyaṁ śaucam indriya-nigrahaḥ |

dhīr vidyā satyam akrodho daśakaṁ dharma-lakṣaṇam ||

These are steadfastness (dhṛti), forbearance (kṣamā), self-control (dama), non-stealing (asteya), purity (śaucam), sense restraint (indriya-nigraha), wisdom (dhī), knowledge (vidyā), truthfulness (satyam), and absence of anger (akrodha).

These are not merely lofty ideals, they are practical instruments for cultivating a meaningful and balanced life. Rooted in timeless wisdom, they embody the very qualities that modern management theory now recognises as essential soft skills for personal and professional success.

Their absence, however, leads to a range of personal and social dysfunctions: instability and unreliability (adhṛti), irritability and impatience (akṣamā), weak will and impulsiveness (adama), dishonesty and theft (anasteya), physical and mental impurity (aśaucam), addiction and lack of discipline (indriya-asamyama), foolishness and poor judgment (adhī), ignorance (avidyā), deceit and mistrust (asatyam), and quarrelsomeness and hostility (krodha).

Their presence reinforces a person’s sense of self, while their absence can make one feel unfit for certain roles or even result in social exclusion.

These inner qualities not only shape individual character but also prepare the mind for deeper inquiry into the nature of the Self.

My book Sanātana Dharma is rooted in this ancient wisdom but speaks to the modern mind. It explores the theory of karma, the structure of society, emotional intelligence, forgiveness, and ethical living. It then transitions into the heart of Vedanta -explaining the relationship between Jīva (individual soul), Jagat (the world), and Īśvara (the Supreme Being), culminating in the realisation “aham brahmāsmi” (I am Brahman).

The book blends timeless insights with contemporary relevance, using stories from epics and real-life situations to make these teachings accessible. Whether one seeks a fulfilling worldly life or a spiritual path to liberation, Sanātana Dharma offers enduring guidance.

At the heart of all human action lies the pursuit of happiness. Sanātana Dharma provides a time-tested blueprint for living, a way to conduct oneself in the world that fosters inner contentment and contributes to a harmonious society. I trust that readers of this book will not only understand the essence of Sanātana Dharma but also embody its spirit in their daily lives, enriching both themselves and the world around them.

On a personal note, I remain deeply inspired by the profound interconnectedness of ancient texts. Across their diversity, they converge in their vision: to guide individuals from righteous living toward the ultimate realisation of the Self.

The book Sanatana Dharma is available in English, Hindi and Telugu languages on leading online bookstores such as Amazon and ThriftBooks in your country.

