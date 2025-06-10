When small men cast long shadows

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a political spectacle more self-aggrandizing than substantive, the conflict between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk over drugs, Epstein, and fiscal policy has laid bare the hollowness of promises made by two of America’s most powerful leaders. They boasted of their ability to reshape the nation’s finances. Yet, one has been fired while the other is left explaining to the American people why he is making America (more) Indebted Again.

Apart from the salacious stories about Musk having an affair with the wife of the White House advisor Stephen Miller, the allegations about Trump being mentioned in the Epstein files, and Trump’s jibes about Musk being on drugs, there are deep policy issues that threaten to make America weaker than ever before.

Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) was heralded as a panacea to America’s woes—a legislative masterpiece to make America great again. The bill seeks to overhaul tax policy, border security, and more. However, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warns that the measure could increase the federal deficit by 225% in ten years–from $1.9 trillion to $5.7 trillion. Despite containing provisions that benefit the middle class, the numbers do not add up. Critics on Wall Street and Main Street decry the bill as an irresponsible gamble with the country’s financial future. In an environment where the chaotic Trump Tariffs have already raised America’s cost of borrowing by half a percent (a huge number when trillions are at stake), this threatens to reduce America’s credit rating further.

On the other side of this confrontation stands Elon Musk. Musk promised to cut a whopping $2 trillion from the national deficit. Yet, his numbers quickly dropped to a mere $180 billion in projected cuts, with only $34 billion verifiable savings. Within days of his firing, Musk denounced the OBBBA and lobbed personal jabs. Some cuts may benefit the middle class in the short term, but at a heavy economic price. Conservative Senator Rand Paul, says it clear that “goes against conservative values” since it increases the debt on future generations. Such comments serve only to highlight the core issue: both men have failed to deliver on their fiscal promises.

Musk’s narrative, too, has devolved into a cacophony of hyperbole and hollow metrics. The fallout from his recalibrated proposal not only undermines his own reputation as a fiscal innovator but also calls into question the sincerity of his earlier support for Trump’s initiatives. In a bizarre twist, Musk’s decision to publicly challenge Trump—after benefiting from his patronage during his stints within the administration—reveals a level of opportunism that is hard to reconcile with any genuine commitment to fiscal reform.

The fact remains that both have pursued agendas that exacerbate the nation’s debt crisis while failing to satisfy the very taxpayers they claim to serve. Their ideological clash, complete with barbed commentary and contrived policy proposals, exposes a deeply troubling reality: when personal ambition trumps public service, the citizens of this nation are left ensnared between empty promises and unsustainable fiscal policies.

It has been said that when small men cast long shadows, the sun is about to set. In the case of Trump and Musk, their profligate ambitions and self-serving agendas have plunged American fiscal policy into twilight. Yet amid the bitter exchanges and the relentless pursuit of personal gain, there remains a faint glimmer of hope. If, in the midst of this farce, some of our leaders can find the courage to set aside their self-interest and commit to genuine public service—working for those who entrusted them with power—a new dawn might yet break over America.

The fallout from the Trump-Musk blow-up epitomises the failure of both men to meet these lofty promises. Will others waiting in the wings step in, like House Leader Mike Johnson, or Vice-President JD Vance? With Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” condemned for its unsustainable debt hike and Musk’s deficit-cut promises reduced to a fraction of their grandiose claims, what remains is a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in leadership driven by greed rather than the public good.

A corollary is that when small men cast long shadows, the sun may also be about the rise. If we are fortunate, a new dawn may yet follow, for a return to true American values, and an America that is sensible, tolerant, and a beacon to the world.

Or it might continue to be a laughing stock.

