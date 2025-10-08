When Indo-US ties falter: How the diaspora can step up

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In our discussion last week, we explored how the anti-India narrative has now taken a full hold at the Trump administration. This week, we shall look at how the Indian diaspora can try to make a case on Indo-US ties to the elected leadership in the US, the hurdles they face, and how they can overcome it. This was something that Indian Opposition MP Shashi Tharoor also appealed for recently. It is unclear if what he advocated would be legal for unregistered “citizen lobbyists” under US law. In all initiatives by Indian Americans, the effort should always be to demonstrate how efforts to penalise India would be counter-productive to US interests, if India is forced to get closer to other groupings like BRICS and the EU. indo-US ties

First, the realities: for all the recent talk about their high profile, the percentage of US citizens of Indian origin is tiny, according to AAPI data. At less than five million, it is about 1.5% of the population and of these, voting-eligible adults comprise less than 0.6%. Their electoral impact is confined to about 10 congressional districts in California, Texas, New York and New Jersey. Since all of these are already either heavily weighted towards one party or the other, there is little or no scope for electoral impact. Simply put: Indian votes do not matter, by and large. What does matter is the diaspora’s strength, which lies in its organisational capability. Below is a website-checked, non-exhaustive mapping of prominent organisations that organise, represent, or mobilise the Indian diaspora in the United States and Australia, grouped by function.

America

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) – New York/New Jersey/Connecticut/New England: Long-running umbrella for Indian-American groups in the US Northeast.

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) – Chicago: Umbrella body uniting community groups in the greater Chicago/Midwest area; focuses on culture, civic engagement and community services.

India Community Center (ICC), Bay Area: Large non-religious, non-political community centre serving the Bay Area.

GOPIO (Global Organization of People of Indian Origin) – USA chapters: global, non-sectarian network with US chapters that connect and advocate for people of Indian origin.

USINPAC (U.S.–India Political Action Committee): advocacy platform giving Indian-Americans “a strong Washington D.C. presence” on policy issues.

Indian American IMPACT (Impact / IAImpact): mobilises and supports Indian and South Asian Americans as voters and candidates.

Hindu American Foundation (HAF): national Hindu-American advocacy nonprofit.

Sikh Coalition: Sikh-American civil-rights organisation working in community, courtrooms, classrooms, and halls of Congress.

Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC): US-based advocacy organisation of Indian-American Muslims.

AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin): national professional body representing Indian-origin physicians.

Indiaspora: US-based nonprofit network convening global Indian-origin leaders for civic, philanthropic, and community impact.

Australia

FIAV (Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria): Umbrella for Indian community organisations across Victoria.

UIA (United Indian Associations): Umbrella body representing Indian community associations in New South Wales.

ISWA (Indian Society of Western Australia): Peak body representing 100+ associations in Western Australia.

GOPIO – Australia chapters Australian state/local chapters of the global GOPIO network.

Hindu Council of Australia: Peak body advocating for Hindu communities and representing them in public fora.

AIBC (Australia India Business Council): Leading bilateral business chamber with chapters across Australian states; works with governments, industry, diaspora.

Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF): Sydney-based community convenor known for large-scale diaspora events.

By putting efforts behind organisations that have the capability to target lawmakers and contributions more judiciously, the Indian-American diaspora can ensure that its varied views have a more effective impact on Indo-US ties.

Interestingly, as Raju Varghese, a technologist and philanthropist from Silicon Valley points out, even this small number is large enough to harbour multiple opinions. Several Indians may, in fact, be happy with a near-stoppage of the H1B visas since they may think that their own kids may benefit. What they do not realise, however, is that in the long run, companies that are unable to bring H1Bs to the US will inevitably follow the call of free enterprise and hire many more jobs directly in India, resulting in even greater job losses in the US (including for their own children).

A better option would be for the government of India itself to make the country an even more attractive place for business (as it is already doing). By reducing GST rates last month, Navratri sales zoomed 25% to 100% across various sectors. Final numbers are still due but it is expected that the lower tax rates will actually lead to higher revenues.

Indian entrepreneurs are also of the view that, it will be of immense help if litigation involving startups is resolved expeditiously. In general, the government can also make processes simpler, more digital and technology friendly across the board. With simpler regulations, faster payments, and improving the judicial system’s efficiency for enforcing contracts, we shall be truly atmanirbhar — beholden to no one.

