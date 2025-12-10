what 2025 revealed about indian Australians

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In 2025, the Indian-Australian community reached a pivotal moment. As our reporting over the past year shows, this is no longer a small migrant cohort quietly shaping its future. It is now one of Australia’s fastest-growing and most visible communities, and that visibility brings both confidence and challenge.

New ABS figures underscored the scale of this shift: the Indian-born population has risen to almost one million, more than doubling in a decade. This demographic surge reflects a community increasingly woven into Australia’s cultural and economic life, visible in suburbs, schools, workplaces, and civic spaces across the country. Indian-Australians are no longer newcomers on the periphery; they are firmly part of the national fabric.

Political engagement reflected this growing presence. Indian Link’s Federal Election Survey revealed a diaspora far more politically diverse than commonly assumed. While a modest tilt towards Labor was evident, respondents prioritised a broad range of issues: cost-of-living pressures, healthcare access, education, and climate policy. Migration concerns remain important, but they are no longer the defining feature of political identity. We are engaging in national debates with the same nuance as any other community.

Representation on the ballot also expanded. Nearly fifty Indian-origin candidates contested seats in the 2025 election, cutting across major parties and independents. Their backgrounds mirrored the variety within the community itself – small-business owners, medical and IT professionals, community advocates, and second-generation Australians. The contest in Holt, where all three major parties fielded South Asian women, signalled the normalisation of diversity in Australian politics. Indian Australians are no longer simply voters; they are becoming decision-makers.

Anti-immigration protests

However, the year also exposed significant vulnerabilities. Indian-Australians found themselves unexpectedly in the spotlight during recent anti-immigration protests, many feeling targeted, unsettled, and frustrated, yet determined to assert their place, dignity, and contributions in Australian society.

More recently, a violent racist attack on an Indian-origin man in Parramatta sent shockwaves through the community, reigniting concerns around safety and belonging. Our coverage offered practical guidance and emotional support, particularly for seniors and newly arrived migrants. The incident was a sobering reminder that visibility does not guarantee acceptance.

Structural barriers added to these anxieties. Indian Link’s reporting on Australia’s outdated overseas-qualification recognition system drew attention to the long-standing frustration of skilled migrants unable to work in their fields. Doctors, engineers, teachers, and IT specialists, all professionals actively recruited by Australia, continue to face lengthy delays, high costs, and duplicative retraining. The call for reform has grown clearer and more urgent.

Community initiatives provided a counterbalance. The launch of the Aunties Fund, supporting South Asian survivors of domestic violence, highlighted the strength of grassroots leadership. Cultural festivals, arts programs, and language initiatives continued to anchor identity and connection, reinforcing the community’s resilience in the face of challenges. Indian-Australians in 2025

Taken together, the developments of 2025 reveal a community entering a new stage in its Australian journey: more confident, more vocal, and increasingly unwilling to accept outdated stereotypes or systemic neglect.

If this year proved anything, it is this: the Indian-Australian community is no longer waiting to be invited to the table – it is already pulling up its own chair.