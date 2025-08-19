Review: War 2

Reading Time: 2 minutes

War 2 arrived with the weight of sky-high expectations. As the newest addition to Yash Raj Films’ growing spy universe, the film promised an action-packed extravaganza, uniting Hrithik Roshan with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. On paper, it had all the ingredients of a blockbuster: bankable stars, slick visuals, and the lure of expanding a franchise that has already drawn in massive audiences. What it delivers, however, is a glossy but hollow spectacle that struggles to rise above its predictable plotting.

AT A GLANCE

Film: War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

Hrithik Roshan, returning as Kabir, remains a magnetic presence on screen. His sheer star power carries much of the film, even when the material around him falters. Jr NTR makes an impressive Bollywood debut, bringing intensity and charisma that make his chemistry with Hrithik one of the film’s most enjoyable aspects. Kiara Advani, though poised and elegant, suffers from an underwritten role that gives her little to do beyond lending glamour to the frame. war 2 review

The real problem lies in the story. Rather than propelling the spy universe forward, War 2 spends much of its time unravelling Kabir’s backstory. While this adds some texture to his character, it sidelines the high-stakes spy drama that audiences might have been expecting. The film feels weighed down by familiar tropes and narrative choices that can be seen coming from a mile away. Predictability looms over the screenplay, draining away the tension and urgency that are so vital to a film of this genre.

That isn’t to say the film doesn’t have its moments. The action sequences are slickly choreographed and staged with an eye for spectacle. A handful of set pieces pack a visual punch, even if they feel more like stand-alone showcases than organic parts of the story. Still, they lean heavily on style rather than substance, leaving the film feeling like a stitched-together series of adrenaline bursts rather than a cohesive thriller.

By the time the film reaches its climax, the energy begins to dissipate. The emotional beats fall flat, and the characters’ motivations never feel fully fleshed out. Kabir’s personal journey becomes the main focus, but it isn’t enough to sustain the film across its runtime. The supporting cast, especially Kiara, are left underutilized, and the supposed geopolitical stakes of the narrative feel more like background noise than urgent drama.

Nowadays, box office collections are no longer a reliable measure of how good a film actually is. Numbers may look impressive, but much of that is driven by the loyal fan bases of stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, or Kiara Advani, who will show up regardless of the reviews. The same goes for audiences invested in the YRF spy universe – if you’re a fan, you’ll buy a ticket just to see how the story unfolds. war 2 review

In the end, War 2 is an example of spectacle outweighing story. It dazzles briefly with its star power and high-octane sequences but fails to leave a lasting impact. For fans of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, there are moments worth watching, but for those hoping for a gripping and inventive spy thriller, this film is ultimately a letdown. High on gloss yet low on grit, it’s a reminder that even the most bankable stars can’t save a film weighed down by predictability and a weak plot.

