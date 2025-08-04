Walking for Gaza, calling for peace

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Social cohesion in Australia has been under strain in the past few years. While we may celebrate our success as a multicultural nation where one in two Australians is either born overseas or has a parent who is, we are occasionally reminded of the ongoing challenge of maintaining social cohesion and harmony. March for humanity

Yet each time we face it, we emerge stronger, more united than before.

The Palestine Action Group’s March for Humanity across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday 3 August was a resounding success, despite initial pushback from state politicians and a legal challenge by police. Powerful images of the Bridge, packed with people braving the rain in solidarity with those suffering in Gaza, have since captured global attention.

Estimates of the crowd range from 90,000 to 200,000. Whatever the number, one thing is clear: it was middle Australia that marched, determined to have their voices heard and their concerns acknowledged.

From a social cohesion perspective, it’s vital to acknowledge the dual narrative here: the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the fear and pain felt by Jewish Australians. Two truths coexist – the inhumane captivity of hostages held by Hamas for over 670 days, and the weaponisation of starvation against Gaza’s population by Israel.

Now more than ever, we need civic solidarity — and the courage to make space for diverse voices to be heard without fear.

While the roots of the conflict trace back to the 1800s, it was on October 7, 2023, that Hamas launched a horrifying attack — killing 1,200 Israelis and abducting 250, many of them civilians and children. The massacre devastated Israeli society and left deep lasting wounds. The heartbreak and ongoing hostage crisis cannot be ignored.

But that pain can never justify the destruction and terrorising of a civilian population, as we are witnessing in Gaza today. This is not justice – it is devastation without limit.

Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 17,000 children. With aid blocked, starvation is being used as a weapon.

The numbers are harrowing: according to UNICEF, in the last three months alone, 5,000 to 6,500 children have been treated for malnutrition, and at least 28 have died from it.

What does it mean to die from malnutrition?

Starvation is a brutal, drawn-out process where the body eats itself to survive. It first burns through blood sugar and fat, then begins breaking down muscle – including the heart – for energy. Organs shut down one by one. The kidneys fail, toxins build up, and respiratory muscles waste away. The brain slows, confusion sets in, then coma. The heartbeat grows faint. In the final days, the person is too weak to move, speak, or swallow. Pain gives way to numbness and unconsciousness. Death follows from cardiac arrest or multi-organ failure.

It’s not quiet or peaceful; it’s prolonged suffering.

And tragically, in places like Gaza, this reality is playing out daily.

Deep suffering and injustice have been experienced on all sides here – and acknowledging one does not diminish the other.

Yet, failing the littlest amongst us, speaks to a deeper break in our humanity.

That’s why the Harbour Bridge march was a moral duty — because silence isn’t neutral. It’s complicity.

