WACE gets AIU nod, to be rolled out in Indian schools

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a landmark step for transnational education, the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) is set to begin operations in India, marking a significant milestone in the expanding Australia–India education partnership. The move builds on recent efforts to strengthen bilateral collaboration in education and reflects Australia’s growing engagement with India’s academic landscape.

Administered by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) of Western Australia, WACE has received formal equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for both Class X and Class XII qualifications. This recognition makes WACE credentials officially valid across Indian institutions, opening doors for Indian students to access Australian-style education without leaving the country.

The rollout is being facilitated through WAIS (Western Australian International Schooling), with plans to launch the programme in up to 100 Indian schools. The first WAIS-affiliated schools have already begun operations in Bengaluru and Bidar, Karnataka.

Unlike traditional textbook-based learning, the WACE curriculum offers a complete K–12 education pathway structured around lesson plans and curated worksheets. It places strong emphasis on skill development through seven key capabilities: literacy, numeracy, ICT, ethical understanding, civic and social responsibility, critical and creative thinking, and intercultural understanding.

One of the most attractive features of the WACE programme is the awarding of the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) to senior secondary students. This globally recognised university entrance score is accepted by institutions in Australia, the UK, US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, giving students a competitive edge in international university admissions. Those who pursue higher education in Western Australia are also eligible for the Premier’s Bursary worth AUD 20,000.

The programme was first piloted in a school in Punjab last year. Angelique Smith, Associate Director of International Education Strategic, SCSA, noted that the pilot was designed to “assess what works and what doesn’t for India,” ensuring smooth localisation and teacher preparedness.

“We work closely with educators to align school-based assessments with external standards and support a diverse range of learners,” Smith explained. “Our aim is to prepare students not just for exams, but for the future.”

As demand grows among Indian parents for globally recognised education, the WACE in India programme offers a robust, future-facing alternative. With the AIU’s endorsement and the groundwork laid in Karnataka, Australian school education is poised to gain a meaningful foothold in India’s evolving academic ecosystem.

Read more: Aus High Commission supports Delhi’s ‘Mera Planet, Mera Ghar’