Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence: South Asian Links

Artist Dr Anindita Banerjee, Sikh community leader Dr Harpreet Singh Kandra and the Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar at Officer are among the awardees from our community in the 2025 Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence.

Eight South Asians were recognised among forty awardees across a range of industries whose efforts fostered cultural inclusion and social cohesion.

Dr Anindita Banerjee won the Arts award for her work as a multidisciplinary artist, curator and arts leader. Her work on cultural otherness has made an impact across India and Australia and has been featured and exhibited in the Victoria Parliament, the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts, the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata and more.

Sergeant Rajesh Sambamurthy won the Police Annual Multicultural Award for his eight years of service. During this time he worked tirelessly to make the police more accessible to the Indian community by using his language skills in Tamil and Telugu to translate, provide safety and security presentations to international students and to deliver radio broadcasts.

Dr Harpreet Singh Kandra won the Police Community Exemplary Award for his work across a range of organisations. As a leader at the Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar, he assists in providing free meals and support programs to worshippers. He has also worked closely with Life Saving Victoria to reduce drowning incidents within the South Asian community. His work at the Multicultural Liaison Unit is focused on bridging the gap between the Indian community and those outside it.

The Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Officer was also recognised and received the Premier’s Award for Community Harmony for its role in providing a platform for multicultural collaboration, interfaith dialogue and more.

Ruchi Sharma, winner of the Premier’s Award for Community Harmony, has a long-standing record of community activism. She’s currently a member of the Knox Council Advisory Committee, and was formerly the Secretary of the Australia India Society of Victoria. She’s also made a splash in the media industry after founding the Hello Zindagi Radio Show which welcomes people across cultural, generational and faith backgrounds to participate. Her wellbeing initiative HuHaHo (Human Happiness and Hope) similarly encourages and promotes inclusivity and collaboration.

Parsu Budathoki’s impact on the community has been wide ranging. The former refugee and community leader has founded two Nepali language schools, actively advocates for healthcare and empowers Bhutanese-Nepali communities through his leadership. His work earned him the Refugee Leadership Award.

Yuwalaxshayan Kannan, winner of the Refugee Young Leader Award was recognised for his work in championing refugee youth empowerment at policy levels.

Adriel Abinav Appathurai won the Youth Leadership Award for his work in influencing policy and programs within the spheres of health and education. As a medical student, he is deeply committed to ensuring health equity, encouraging multiculturalism and promoting youth empowerment.

The Victorian Multicultural Honour Roll was also announced on the same day, recognising 36 Victorians for their service and efforts. Both ceremonies reiterate the vital role of multiculturalism within Victoria and across Australia as a whole.

“These awards highlight and celebrate those who strived for a united, more inclusive Victoria,” Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan notes.

Echoing this statement, and acknowledging the efforts of culturally diverse people, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Ingrid Stitt notes, “Victoria’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths – these remarkable individuals and organisations have contributed so much to our state, and we are richer for their efforts.”

The ceremony, now in its 24th year, was largely coordinated by the Victorian Multicultural Commission. Hosted by Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, the ceremony recognised individuals across 14 industries including Arts, Business, Emergency Services, Media, Police, Sport and Youth. Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence

