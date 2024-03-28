Indian actor Varun Dhawan at Sydney’s Madame Tussauds

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Guess who rocked up to spend Holi with Sydney’s Bollywood fans – heartthrob Varun Dhawan, no less.

The star’s wax figure has arrived at Madame Tussauds, Sydney – the youngest actor to make his debut at this museum.

He will join his friend and co-star from Dilwale, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the museum’s brand-new Bollywood set.

Varun’s wax cousin travelled from Madame Tussauds Delhi. It was there that some 200 measurements were taken of the Bhediya star, during a 5-hour sitting. For someone who’s usually exploding with energy, this must have been a tough ask. But wait, apparently he was dancing… he worked with the sculpting team to create the dynamic dance pose ‘Disco Deewane,’ from his debut film Student of the Year, which inspired his look – distressed jeans, red satin shirt and leather vest.

(Oh. We thought it was because he wanted to take a leaf from his idol SRK’s look, who stands next to him at Sydney, in very similar clothing.)

A bevy of dancing Bollywood beauties welcomed Wax Varun Dhawan to Sydney, no doubt wishing he would turn into the real-life flesh-and-blood version.

On the work front, it’s been a big year for Varun Dhawan. He will soon be seen in Baby John, which is the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil film Theri. He will also feature in the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ Prime Video series Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Madame Tussauds Sydney is already home to Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sachin Tendulkar, and Indians from interstate and overseas comprise their largest visitors. In the past, Madame Tussauds Sydney has also hosted Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Aanyone else waiting for an Alia Bhatt appearance??

READ ALSO: Varun Dhawan in Bawaal