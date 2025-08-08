What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeIndia
Torrsha Sen
Torrsha Sen

Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Rescue ops intensify as 58 remain missing

Massive multi-agency rescue underway in Uttarkashi after cloudburst-triggered flash floods devastate Himalayan region.

Uttarkashi Flash Floods
(Source: X/NDRF)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

As Uttarakhand reels under the aftermath of flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali in Uttarkashi district, rescue operations have entered a critical phase. Days after the deluge that struck the Harsil–Dharali belt, the focus now shifts from evacuation to recovery—both of survivors and those feared lost.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 58 individuals are still missing, among them eight Indian Army personnel. The army was deployed in the area for an infrastructure project when the floods hit. “The terrain is difficult, and we’re working round the clock. We haven’t lost hope,” said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahidi, addressing media on Thursday.

Two more bodies were recovered during rescue efforts, adding to an as-yet-undisclosed official death toll. The magnitude of the disaster is evident in the accounts of survivors, many of whom were on pilgrimage to Gangotri when the tragedy unfolded. “We were asleep when we heard a loud roar. In minutes, water came gushing in, carrying away everything – people, homes, vehicles,” said a local shopkeeper in Dharali.

In what has become one of the largest coordinated mountain rescues this year, more than 450 personnel from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities have been mobilised. The Indian Air Force has played a vital role, conducting nearly 93 helicopter sorties within a 24-hour window, airlifting over 260 stranded individuals to safety in Malti and Dehradun.

Of the 13 civilians rescued in critical condition, three were transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh, two to the Military Hospital in Dehradun, and the rest are being treated at the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, an estimated 400 people, including 300 pilgrims and 100 traders, remain stranded in Gangotri Dham, though a steady trickle of rescues is underway.

The operation has not been without challenges. Rubble as high as three-storey buildings has blocked access roads, delaying the arrival of relief teams. Over 800 personnel are currently stationed nearby, waiting for the roads to clear. “We have never seen such destruction in this region,” said an ITBP officer on ground. “Even our equipment is struggling to get through.”

To aid in the search, NDRF has deployed specialised canine units—two cadaver dogs to locate bodies buried under debris and four sniffer dogs to detect signs of life. This dual approach reflects both hope and grim reality.

The Uttarkashi flash floods have once again highlighted the fragility of Himalayan ecology and the growing impact of climate volatility. Cloudbursts and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) are becoming disturbingly frequent in this region. Experts have called for stricter environmental safeguards and more resilient infrastructure in vulnerable zones.

For the families of those missing, however, policy debates can wait. As helicopters continue to hover and boots remain on the ground, their hopes remain tethered to news updates and rescue bulletins.

Read more: Turbans, trucks, and Taree’s healing

Torrsha Sen
Torrsha Sen
A seasoned journalist who observes passage of time and uses tenses that contain simple past, continuous present, and a future perfect to weave stories.

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App