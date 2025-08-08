Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Rescue ops intensify as 58 remain missing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Uttarakhand reels under the aftermath of flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali in Uttarkashi district, rescue operations have entered a critical phase. Days after the deluge that struck the Harsil–Dharali belt, the focus now shifts from evacuation to recovery—both of survivors and those feared lost.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 58 individuals are still missing, among them eight Indian Army personnel. The army was deployed in the area for an infrastructure project when the floods hit. “The terrain is difficult, and we’re working round the clock. We haven’t lost hope,” said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahidi, addressing media on Thursday.

Two more bodies were recovered during rescue efforts, adding to an as-yet-undisclosed official death toll. The magnitude of the disaster is evident in the accounts of survivors, many of whom were on pilgrimage to Gangotri when the tragedy unfolded. “We were asleep when we heard a loud roar. In minutes, water came gushing in, carrying away everything – people, homes, vehicles,” said a local shopkeeper in Dharali.

Satellite Insights Aiding Rescue & Relief Ops ISRO/NRSC used Cartosat-2S data to assess the devastating Aug 5 flash flood in Dharali & Harsil, Uttarakhand. High-res imagery reveals submerged buildings, debris spread (~20ha), & altered river paths, vital for rescue teams on… pic.twitter.com/ZK0u50NnYF — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2025

In what has become one of the largest coordinated mountain rescues this year, more than 450 personnel from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities have been mobilised. The Indian Air Force has played a vital role, conducting nearly 93 helicopter sorties within a 24-hour window, airlifting over 260 stranded individuals to safety in Malti and Dehradun.

Of the 13 civilians rescued in critical condition, three were transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh, two to the Military Hospital in Dehradun, and the rest are being treated at the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, an estimated 400 people, including 300 pilgrims and 100 traders, remain stranded in Gangotri Dham, though a steady trickle of rescues is underway.

The operation has not been without challenges. Rubble as high as three-storey buildings has blocked access roads, delaying the arrival of relief teams. Over 800 personnel are currently stationed nearby, waiting for the roads to clear. “We have never seen such destruction in this region,” said an ITBP officer on ground. “Even our equipment is struggling to get through.”

To aid in the search, NDRF has deployed specialised canine units—two cadaver dogs to locate bodies buried under debris and four sniffer dogs to detect signs of life. This dual approach reflects both hope and grim reality.

If this heart-wrenching video of the Uttarkashi flashflood doesn’t shake you to your core, I don’t know what will. it’s a stark reminder of the climate crisis we’re facing. We can’t keep ignoring the signs. We need to act now.Join me in demanding climate justice.#uttarkashiflood pic.twitter.com/7HFhhrKFLh — Ridhima pandey (@ridhimapandeyy) August 5, 2025

The Uttarkashi flash floods have once again highlighted the fragility of Himalayan ecology and the growing impact of climate volatility. Cloudbursts and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) are becoming disturbingly frequent in this region. Experts have called for stricter environmental safeguards and more resilient infrastructure in vulnerable zones.

For the families of those missing, however, policy debates can wait. As helicopters continue to hover and boots remain on the ground, their hopes remain tethered to news updates and rescue bulletins.

