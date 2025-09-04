Urvi Majumdar: My dad, in his own words

Reading Time: 7 minutes



‘My dad, in his own words’ is a series paying tribute to our fathers, ahead of Father’s Day. We asked children to interview their fathers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between them and celebrating the wonderful and eventful lives they’ve both had. Here Urvi Majumdar, comedian, teacher and screenwriter, chats to her dad Bhaskar Majumdar, Project Control Specialist at the Australian Department of Defence.

Urvi Majumdar: As a young person, from the age of 10, you spent 11 years at a stretch in boarding school and college. What were some of the important lessons you learnt from this experience?

Bhaskar Majumdar: After my father passed away suddenly, my family thought it would be best for my education and future if I studied in a better school academically away from my home town Muzaffarpur in Bihar. I was successful with the selection tests and offered a seat at Ramkrishna Mission School at Narendrapur on the outskirts of Kolkata. My family choose this school as it is well known for academic excellence. Whilst this was challenging in many ways and meant I missed home badly, I learnt some invaluable lessons through this experience. Urvi Majumdar dad

Firstly, schooling taught me rigorous organisation skills. From 6 am in the morning until 10 pm at night, we were required to follow a timetable. It taught me the importance of time management from an early age. I had to be independent and do things for myself to survive in this environment. These are important lessons that have been very useful in life and given me the ability to face challenges in life.

Urvi Majumdar: …We know!!

Bhaskar Majumdar: Secondly, my schooling experience taught me to appreciate diversity and secularity. I studied with students from diverse backgrounds. In our school there were students from all over the Eastern and North-Eastern India and some even from Bangladesh. I studied with kids from different religions, who spoke in different languages. I wouldn’t have had this exposure if I studied at my home town. The school also had an Academy for boys who were vision-impaired and in this way, I learnt about accessible education at an early age. My friends who were vision-impaired or blind taught me a lot. For example, when I was introduced to them, they would just ask for my hand and feel it as we spoke. Next time onwards if I went and held their hand they would immediately call out my name without me speaking any word. It was amazing to find that they possess incredible touch memories. They were also the best students at music and almost always won the competitions. We used to listen and rejoice at the astonishing songs they presented at our school assemblies and functions.

Urvi Majumdar: Tell me something about your college life. Urvi Majumdar dad

Bhaskar Majumdar: I was lucky to be accepted into the prestigious NIIT College (then called Regional Engineering College) in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to study Electronics and Communications Engineering. Life was quite different from my school. There was a lot of liberty. It was a very sought after college and majority of the students were hardworking and meritorious. Some students were there on scholarships from low socio-economic backgrounds and I was so inspired by their work ethic. They regularly beat many of the more privileged students both in academics and sports. At college, I developed my love for South Indian culture and food. Students travelled from all parts of India to study at NIIT and I loved learning from all the diverse cultures around me. We had students from almost every state, even Kashmir. Sometimes in India it can be easy to identify with your particular language or regional group, but through my boarding experiences, I gained a much broader perspective and was able to enjoy the richness that diversity brings to life.

Urvi Majumdar: What made you want to study Electronics and Communications Engineering?

Bhaskar Majumdar: My late father had a radio and electrical shop. He also ran a radio servicing course from our home. We always had his students building their radios as part of the course. I remember he had many intricate drawings of radio circuits on the blackboard. Though I did not understand anything, I was fond of replicating the drawings on my notebook. I think that childhood fondness developed my interest in electronics.

Urvi Majumdar: We are lucky to have had strong female role models in our family. Who were the women in our family who inspired you?

Bhaskar Majumdar: I was very much inspired and sculpted by both my paternal grandmother and my own mother. Firstly my grandmother was a truly matriarchal figure. She ran our household and taught me how to be a caring leader. When she was a young mother, my grandmother lost her sister and took on raising her sister’s seven children in addition to her own five children.

Urvi Majumdar: Twelve children?? That’s like a classroom! Urvi Majumdar dad

Bhaskar Majumdar: And she cared for all of us, her grandchildren too. She was careful to pass on important life lessons that I carry with me to this day and have tried to pass down to both you and your sister. We learnt a lot from her about India’s history and freedom movements. My grandmother taught me and my cousin responsible spending. She would give us, say, 20 rupees to go for shopping from the market. She would tell us what vegetables or groceries we needed, what was at our discretion and tell us to make the best use of the money. When we came home she expected a summary account of how the money was spent. This taught us to make financial decisions wisely and to always live within our means. Our family went through some challenging times but my grandmother always steered us through those times and taught us all to be humble and never show off.

Urvi Majumdar: As we get older I appreciate this value more even though you probably consider my spending a little crazy… I think you and Ma have both taught us the importance of saving and being independent financially.

Bhaskar Majumdar: My own mother, your Thama, was an inspiration to me as she had such a challenging life but she persevered and ensured that her children had the best life possible. My father tragically passed away when I was 9 and my sister was 6. My mother took it as her calling in life to fully back us and ensure we had the best education and chance at success. She was very clever although she and her sisters were denied university education. When our family was going through some financial challenges she took on jobs such as doing surveys in regional locations, to make sure ends were met and we didn’t miss out on anything. She loved her grandchildren very much and whatever savings she had left in her account when she passed, she left in your names. We really owe a lot to her and her determination.

Urvi Majumdar: I feel lucky that I have some vivid memories of her from before we moved to Australia. She was always very patient and read to me every day. She also made the most delicious Imli Aachar and played games with us. I am grateful to have come from her too.

As I get older, I appreciate more, how significant an event migrating to a different country can be. What advice would you have for someone migrating from India now?

Bhaskar Majumdar: I think the best advice I have is to be adaptable as the experience will often be different from what you imagined before coming here. We need to have some flexibility as the job opportunities and requirements are different between the two countries.

When we first moved to Australia, we rented at Carnegie. We used to take you and your sister Medha to the park and used to meet quite a few new immigrant families there. I remember we came across a bio-scientist from Kerala. As he couldn’t find a job in the same field he changed his profession and become a teller in a bank. It must have been very difficult to start from scratch. However, over the years he did very well in banking. Another person we came across was a Senior Manager in a bank in Pakistan. He was really struggling for a long time to find work as his overseas experience was not valued.

Australia is a country with many privileges and opportunities. However, migration is challenging. Being adaptable can help create the mindset you need here.

Urvi Majumdar: And finally, what are the best lessons you hope to pass down to me and my sister Medha? Urvi Majumdar dad

Bhaskar Majumdar: Really it’s the lessons that have been passed down to me from my upbringing and elders. Always be humble, don’t get caught up on shiny things and status based on superficial things. Run your own race and know you are not in competition with others over material possessions. Definitely live within your means.

We have always valued hard work and we are pleased to see both of you carrying forward that value. We have tried to give you the best education. You both went to public selective girls’ schools and we were very proud of that. The proudest moment for me has been when you were awarded the Dux of School at Hughesdale Primary.

Urvi Majumdar: Baba! Urvi Majumdar dad

Bhaskar Majumdar: It may be embarrassing to you but it’s my proudest moment.

Urvi Majumdar: Medha met Julia Gillard, but okay!

Bhaskar Majumdar: We want you to stand on your own two feet.



Urvi Majumdar: It is interesting to me that the teaching profession has been on both sides of our family. Our grandparents taught and I am now a teacher. Medha and Ma have also tutored.

Bhaskar Majumdar: Education has always been the backbone of our family. Through generations we have had the utmost respect for learning and sharing knowledge and it has made our family ambitious and resilient. Urvi Majumdar dad

Urvi Majumdar: I’m proud to be a part of this lineage. Happy Father’s Day and thank you for everything you have done for us. We love you very much.

READ ALSO: Tarang Chawla: My dad, in his own words