Feel rejuvenated in Bowral

Tulip Festival, Source: Supplied
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

If city life is wearing you down, here’s an opportunity for rejuvenation – in the quaint country town of Bowral.

Nestled in the Southern Highlands of NSW, the charming town of Bowral has attracted Sydney-based daycationers for decades.

A foodie and shopping destination, this town rejuvenates the mind, soul and your palette as you browse through boutiques and antique stores and enjoy the local produce at gourmet restaurants and cafés.

For cricket fans, a must-do activity is a visit to the Bradman Oval, Bradman Museum and International Cricket Hall of Fame, which are dedicated to the achievements of the legendary Sir Donald Bradman, and his contributions to the game of cricket.

Bradman Museum, Source: Supplied

You may also take a peek at Sir Donald’s childhood home at 52 Shephard Street, which has been lovingly restored to its former glory by a fan.

Folklore is that Indians have a rare fifth blood group (C, for cricket), and so this wonderful Bowral highlight will not disappoint!

A day in Bowral

Driving along the Hume Highway, Bowral is 115 km orabout 2 hours from the centre of Sydney. To get the most of your daycation, start early, and get there in time for coffee and croissants at the Press Shop, at the corner of Bong Bong and Banyette Streets.

Suitably fed, this could be a time when the cricket tragics and the shopaholics part company.

The cricket tragics will find their love for cricket rejuvenated at the Bradman Museum, a mere 10-minute drive away from city centre.

Bradman Museum, Source: Supplied

As you walk through the six galleries of the museum, you will view footage of some of the memorable games of all times, fascinating memorabilia and tall tales of cricket legends, all the way from the early days of the game to the current Big Bash League.

To build up an appetite for lunch, consider a self-guided walk starting from the Museum and allowing you to visit some of the historic sights associated with Donald Bradman’s childhood. This 1.7 km walk takes about 45 minutes and gives you a perspective on the village life of Bowral.

While the cricket tragics are enjoying their morning experience, the many antique and boutiques along Bong Bong Street can keep the others busy, especially the Green Lane precinct. The Potting Shed will rejuvenate your garden needs with rustic garden ornaments and terracotta pots. Drop in to The Orangery, which sells indoor plants, cold-climate perennials and other nursery plants.

If gardening is not your thing, then next door to the Green Lane is Dirty Janes Antique Market, where over 40 independent dealers present anything from French tapestry to vintage jewellery to whacky wall posters – an engaging way to spend an hour, or three!

All the above can be hard work, so relax and rejuvenate over a leisurely lunch. One of the go-to places is the Centennial Vineyards for a bit of wine tasting. The cool climate of the Southern Highlands and its high elevation allows production of some wonderful pinot noirs and chardonnays. Though the wine-making is relatively young in this region – just about 30 years old, there are more than 60 vineyards and 15 cellar doors here.

Centennial Vineyards, Source: Supplied

The Centennial also has its own restaurant which overlooks the vineyard, its big barn converted into a mecca of food – all cooked from local produce, of course. In summer, the restaurant’s glass doors open onto a spacious Australian verandah to provide a unique alfresco dining experience. In winter, the cosy and rustic appeal of the restaurant is enhanced by an enormous fireplace. A fine way to wrap up your daycation in breathtakingly
beautiful Bowral.

Fully reinvigorated and rejuvenated, it is time to hit the road for a drive back to Sydney.

For more information www.visitnsw.com/feelnsw

Indian Link
Indian Link

Feel rejuvenated in Bowral

Indian Link - 0
