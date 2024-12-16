Top 3 TikTok trends in 2024 originating from India

Reading Time: 2 minutes

TikTok isn’t just a platform for quick fame anymore – it’s a stage where trends can start global memes, revive forgotten classics, and even rake in serious cash. This year, some of the most viral TikTok trends carried Indian roots, proving yet again that desi creativity knows no bounds. Let’s break down the top three trends that had everyone from Gen Z to celebs hopping aboard the TikTok express.

The Asoka Makeup Trend

Bollywood nostalgia met goddess vibes when TikTok creator Sita Suwarnadwipa dropped her now-legendary video in March. Sita lip-synced to the hauntingly beautiful “San Sanana” from the 2001 film Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But it wasn’t just the song that mesmerised viewers – it was her intricate Indian bridal makeup, blended with ethereal goddess-like details, that stole the show.

In no time, Sita’s Asoka makeup trend inspired millions to recreate her look, ranging from makeup pros to complete amateurs armed with kajal and their ring lights. With over 7 million likes on her original video, the comments section is filled with positive comments, with many admitting, “No one can top Sita!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaushal | mindful beauty & wellness (@kaushal)

2. Levitating x “Woh Ladki Jo” Mashup

When DJ Ruchir Kulkarni first dropped this remix in 2021, he didn’t know it would take on a life of its own in 2024. By blending Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” with SRK’s classic Baadshah track “Woh Ladki Jo,” Ruchir created the kind of mashup that unites cultures, generations, and TikTok algorithms.

This trend exploded when creators used it for everything from Bollywood-inspired transitions to wedding dances. But the ultimate validation? Dua Lipa herself performed the mashup live at her Mumbai concert, paying homage to her Indian fans and their impeccable taste in music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Ruchir (@ruchirkulkarni)

3. Nandhooty

Who knew a toddler’s attempt at eyeliner would end up being one of TikTok’s most wholesome trends? This little girl from Kerala became an overnight sensation after her video went viral, capturing her determination and adorable concentration as she tried to apply eyeliner. Her adorable expressions melted hearts across India and beyond.

What truly cemented this trend was when celebrities like Sunidhi Chauhan jumped on the bandwagon, recreating the little one’s charming antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ponni Makku Ponni Makku (@nandhootty___official)

From blending Bollywood nostalgia with Western pop to celebrating everyday moments of joy, these trends reminded us why TikTok continues to be a cultural melting pot, but also a platform for complete brain rot.

So, whether you’re perfecting your makeup skills, remixing your favourite songs, or simply being your authentic self, TikTok might just be your ticket to the big time. Or at least a few million views.

READ MORE: 2024: A year of ambition and brilliance