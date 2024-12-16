The art of the Indian goodbye

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ah, the Indian goodbye. A cultural phenomenon that turns a simple farewell into an epic saga of pleasantries, anecdotes, and awkward standing-around. If you’ve ever experienced one, you know it’s less “Goodbye!” and more “See you in another hour (maybe).” Forget the Irish goodbye, that effortless exit strategy where one simply vanishes. The Indian goodbye demands commitment, stamina, and the social grace of a diplomat.

Here’s your guide to mastering this uniquely exhausting yet oddly heartwarming ritual.

Step 1: The initial announcement

It all starts innocently enough. You casually declare, “We should get going.” This statement is never meant to be taken seriously. It’s more of a preamble, a signal that the goodbye process is now underway.

The host will respond with theatrical disbelief: “So soon? You just got here!” It doesn’t matter if you’ve been there for five hours, eaten two full meals, and solved half the world’s problems. You are just getting started.

Step 2: The pre-goodbye circuit

Now begins the marathon. You must locate every individual in attendance to say goodbye personally. Yes, everyone. It doesn’t matter if you only exchanged a cursory hello with Uncle Raj or avoided making eye contact with Auntie Sunita all night. Custom dictates you seek them out and express your intent to leave, so they can insist that you stay a little longer.

Prepare for detours. Auntie Sunita will corner you with unsolicited advice about your career, love life, or cholesterol levels. Cousin Rohan will force you to relive that embarrassing family story from 2008. This is your penance for daring to leave the gathering.

Step 3: The final round of snacks

No Indian goodbye is complete without being force-fed one last snack. The host, horrified at the prospect of you leaving on anything less than a full stomach, will appear with plates of samosas, pakoras, or sweets. “Just eat one!” they’ll plead, while piling enough food on your plate to feed a small village.

You’re not hungry? Irrelevant. Declining is not an option. You’ll eat, smile, and thank them profusely while secretly wondering if this is some form of hostage negotiation.

Step 4: The doorway descent

Ah, the doorway. The sacred space where most of the actual goodbye-ing happens. Everyone gathers here for an extended exchange of gratitude, compliments, and empty threats like, “Next time, you must stay longer!”

But wait—did someone just bring up another topic of conversation? Yes, they did. It doesn’t matter if it’s the weather, politics, or a deep philosophical question about life. Doorway discussions are mandatory, and they’re the perfect opportunity for everyone to have one last chat while blocking the exit.

Step 5: The car farewell

You’ve made it out of the house! But you’re not free yet. The host will follow you to your car, ensuring you didn’t forget anything (like the bag of leftovers they’ve packed for you). This phase involves another round of goodbyes, as well as detailed instructions for the drive home. “Take the main road; it’s safer at night,” they’ll advise, as if you’ve never driven home before.

This is also where you’ll encounter bonus farewells from neighbours or passerbys who happen to join the scene, extending the ordeal even further.

Step 6: The post-goodbye goodbye

You’d think it’s over now, wouldn’t you? Rookie mistake. By the time you reach home, your phone will buzz with a message from the host: “Did you reach safely?” This follow-up is crucial because, clearly, your survival depends on their watchful eye. You’ll respond with a polite “Yes, thank you!” because no one dares to ignore the post-goodbye goodbye.

The subtle genius of it all

Sure, it’s exhausting, and yes, it can take longer to leave a gathering than it did to attend it. But the Indian goodbye is more than just a quirky tradition—it’s a testament to the importance of community and connection. In a world that often feels rushed and impersonal, this over-the-top farewell reminds us to cherish the people in our lives, even if it means spending an extra hour doing so.

Plus, where else would you get a to-go bag of biryani and a lecture about your life choices in one evening?

So, the next time you find yourself in the throes of an Indian goodbye, embrace it. Lean into the chaos, the conversation, and the calories. Because in the end, what’s an extra hour (or two) among friends and family? Just don’t expect to leave anytime soon.

