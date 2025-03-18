Thandel: Review

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Cinema has long romanticised long-distance relationships, but Thandel takes it a step further by layering it with themes of separation, integrity, struggles of working-class men, patriotism, and the consequences of fear. Inspired by true events, the film is driven purely by its plot, never straying into unnecessary tangents or melodrama. Instead, it immerses the audience in a world of love, longing, and the emotional toll of being apart—while never losing sight of the people at its heart.

Film: Thandel

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

Rating: ★★★★☆ (4/5)

At its core, Thandel is a deeply emotional drama that portrays the struggles of lovers torn apart by duty and circumstance. The yearning, the frustration, the silent pain of waiting, and the uncertainty of a happy ending are so well captured that they feel personal, making it one of the most relatable depictions of long-distance relationships in Indian cinema.

Director Chandoo Mondeti handles the material with care, drawing characters that are layered, endearing, and flawed in a way that makes them feel real. He weaves a delicate thread of fear—especially the fear of abandonment—throughout the film, adding an emotional intensity that lingers. The romance never becomes overindulgent, and the lovers’ quarrels feel raw, passionate, and meaningful rather than manufactured for dramatic effect.

It is impossible to talk about Thandel without praising Sai Pallavi, who carries the film with an effortless grace that only she can bring. Time and again, she proves why she is a fan favourite—her choices in scripts, her ability to embody characters with depth, and her sheer screen presence make her performances unforgettable.

Her dance, as always, is mesmerizing—an artistic marvel that could make grown men cry. The fluidity, the elegance, the precision—every movement feels like poetry in motion. The choreography and music team deserve immense credit for creating moments of pure visual and emotional magic.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya delivers one of his best performances yet. He surprises with his grit, conviction, and emotional depth. There is an intensity to his portrayal that adds weight to his character’s struggles, making his journey feel compelling. Given his past filmography, his growth as an actor is evident, and I hope there’s more to come.

The first two hours of the film are gripping, keeping audiences emotionally invested in the journey of its protagonists. However, the last 25 minutes slow down considerably, dragged by excessive slow-motion action sequences that test the patience of even the most engaged viewers. While the film does well to maintain suspense until the very end, the pacing could have been tighter in the climax. Thandel film review

The action itself is well-choreographed, but the overuse of slow-motion dilutes the impact. In a film grounded in raw emotion and realism, a more gritty, fast-paced action style might have felt more in line with the era and setting.

Another noticeable aspect is the India-Pakistan rivalry theme, which, while effective, feels slightly overdone. The film doesn’t cross any lines of morality or jingoism, but the repeated invocation of Indo-Pak tensions to heighten drama feels to that extent was perhaps a tad too far. While this added layer enhances the film’s intensity, it also feels like a calculated choice to stir the audience’s emotions rather than an organic necessity for the plot.

One of the most impressive aspects of Thandel is its cinematography. The film’s visual aesthetic is natural and beautiful—the clean frames and the colour palette transport the audience to its setting convincingly. Every shot feels meticulously composed, adding to the film’s immersive quality. Thandel film review

However, the VFX quality is inconsistent. While some sequences are beautifully rendered, some wide shots needed work. One scene in particular stands out—a moment where an ox is hit. The impact of that shot was so visceral that it made me genuinely wonder: Was an animal harmed in the making of this film, or was that the brilliance of VFX? If it was indeed CGI, then kudos to the team. But if they could execute that so convincingly, why did other VFX-heavy scenes lack that same level of realism?

No romance-drama is complete without an evocative background score, and Thandel delivers on that front. The lovers’ theme is one of the most beautifully composed BGMs in recent memory—it perfectly encapsulates the longing and intensity of a love separated by distance and duty. Thandel film review

Director Chandoo Mondeti’s ability to capture even the smallest emotions—fear, anxiety, longing, pain, anger, love, happiness, and patriotism—is commendable. This is a director who clearly understood his story and knew exactly how to bring it to life.

For anyone tired of films that force drama, Thandel is a beautiful break.

