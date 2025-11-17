Teen driver refused bail after striking a young mother in Hornsby

Reading Time: 2 minutes

19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, who has been accused of killing 33-year-old Samanvitha Dhareshwar and her 8 month-old unborn child, was denied bail on Sunday.

Dhareshwar had been walking across the entrance of a carpark located in Hornsby when a Kia Carnival, which had slowed down for her, was rear-ended by a BMW driven by Papazoglu. Dhareshwar was treated at the scene and was later taken to Westmead Hospital where she and the unborn baby died.

The driver of the BMW and the Kia Carnival were not injured and were taken for mandatory testing. Papazoglu was later charged by police at his Wahroonga home for dangerous driving occasioning death – drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and cause loss of foetus – death of pregnant woman. The latter charge was introduced three years ago with the introduction of Zoe’s Law.

According to a report by the ABC, during the first hearing on Sunday at Parramatta Bail Court, police submitted that Papazoglu ran through an orange light at high speed and that his actions were intentional rather than a “momentary lapse in judgement.” Sergeant Candice Chapman also argued that bail should be refused due to the seriousness of the incident and the risk of a failure to appear in future proceedings.

Magistrate Plibersek said there was no evidence for speeding and that police were “asking the court to make an inference.”

Mr Papazoglu’s lawyer, Patrick Schmidt argued his client was of good standing, had strong community ties and no criminal record. He also argued there was no evidence that Papazoglu had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the day of the incident, nor that he was engaged in street racing.

Magistrate Plibersek denied the bail application citing the seriousness of the matter and noting there had been a “terrible outcome for two families, not just the mother.”

Strangers have left notes of comfort at the scene of the incident. One witness wrote “words can’t describe how sorry I am…it was a privilege to be with you in those final moments,” whilst another tribute read “I pray for you and your little one.”

Aaron Papazoglu’s next court appearance is scheduled for 18 November.

