Super Singer Contest: Second Round coming up!

Tune in this Sat 9 Aug for the Judges’ Choice Round

ARE YOU READY for the second round of Indian Link Radio’s Super Singer Contest?

Six contestants Aashna Mittal, Priyanka Sinha, Jalpa Kothari, OP Sethi, Sakshi Deshmukh and Arvind Chaluvaiah will now be moving on to the next round in the contest, Judges’ Choice

Round, to be held on Sun 9 Aug

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Ekta Sharma, Station Director and architect of this contest. “I thank all the community at large for showing their support to our contestants.”

Consistently over nearly two weeks of polling, the voting gallery on the Indian Link website came up among the five most visited pages.

Ekta revealed, “Seeing the huge reaction, we’ve decided to send six participants to the finals, not five as originally announced. We’re calling them our Super Six!”

They made their way up from 101 initial entrants when the contest began on 12 July. Each contestant either sent in a video or audio of themselves singing, or called in to one of the daily

live shows on Indian Link Radio.

Thirteen of these were shortlisted for the first round, which was conducted live on air, on popular presenter Sagar Mehrotra’s show Sunday Matinee on 26 July.

“It was a wonderful experience to present the contestants to the audience,” Sagar said. “Listening to their song of choice was just as enjoyable as learning the stories of their particular journey in music.”

The contestants were then sent to the polls, with the Super Six polling the highest votes.

Ekta described, “The Super Six is a diverse mix of talent. They are all now preparing for the Judges’ Choice Round, singing the songs picked by our esteemed judges Radhey Shyam Gupta

OAM, Dr Madhvi Mohindra and Uday Bagri. 60-year-old OP Sethi from Melbourne has been practising his number daily. Arvind Chaluvaiah will impress with his singing as well as his guitar playing. Sakshi is ready with her high energy retro number. And as of the others, well, you’ll just have to tune in, won’t you?!”

The judges have themselves been keenly following the Super Six. Sangeet Visharad Radhey Shyam Gupta, OAM is a performer and teacher of vocal and sitar based in Melbourne. Dr

Madhvi Mohindra, Director of the Sydney-based Elegant Creations, is a performing artist and teacher of 25 years’ experience. Uday Bagri (of Dil Dedegi fame) is a Bollywood style singer/musician based in Melbourne.

The Judges’ Choice Round will be held live on air on Sun 9 Aug, 10 am -12 noon with presenters Sagar and Ekta.

The top two contestants from this round will proceed to the finals, to be held on Sat 15 Aug. Cash prizes await both.

Tune in to Indian Link Radio for the next two rounds of the Super Singer Contest.

