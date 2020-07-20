Visa changes for international students

The Federal Govt has announced five visa changes that will ensure international students are not worse off due to the coronavirus pandemic and that Australia remains competitive with other countries.

Photo:Flickr

The changes include:

The Government will recommence granting student visas in all locations lodged outside Australia. This means when borders re-open, students will already have visas and be able to make arrangements to travel.

International students will be able to lodge a further student visa application free of charge, if they are unable to complete their studies within their original visa validity due to COVID-19.

Current student visa holders studying online outside Australia due to COVID-19 will be able to use that study to count towards the Australian study requirement for a post-study work visa.

Graduates who held a student visa will be eligible to apply for a post-study work visa outside Australia if they are unable to return due to COVID-19.