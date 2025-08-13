Stray dogs to be removed from Delhi: Supreme court’s shock move

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Monday 11 August, the Supreme Court delivered an order that has set Delhi-NCR on edge: all stray dogs must be captured immediately and moved to shelters. The Bench, comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, called the situation “grim,” citing growing concerns for public safety, especially for children and the elderly, who they said were most vulnerable to dog attacks.

The directive covers the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, instructing them to begin removals without delay. Authorities have been told to house the dogs in designated shelters and where none exist, to build them immediately. Infrastructure reports are to be submitted within eight weeks. In a pointed warning, the court said that anyone obstructing the removals, whether individual or organisation, would face strict legal consequences.

The push came amid rising public anxiety over what Solicitor General Tushar Mehta described as a “menace” of strays, urging strong preventive measures against rabies and attacks on pedestrians. But what the court sees as a necessary safety measure, activists see as a dangerous overreach.

By the evening of 11 August, India Gate had become the epicentre of resistance. Animal rights activists, rescuers, and dog lovers poured onto the streets in protest, chanting against the order until police moved in, detaining several demonstrators. The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) issued a strongly worded statement calling the ruling “shocking” and in direct violation of both national law and global health guidance.

According to FIAPO, mass relocation risks undoing years of vaccination work by dismantling stable, disease-protected dog populations, creating a “vacuum effect” that allows unvaccinated dogs to quickly move in. The group pointed to the Animal Birth Control Rules of 2003 – which align with WHO recommendations and require vaccinated, sterilised dogs to be returned to their territories – as a legal safeguard the court’s order appears to override.

FIAPO responds to Supreme Court order on relocation of street dogs in Delhi-NCR urging authorities to focus on effective and compassionate solutions such as – sterilisation & vaccination, waste management & awareness campaigns. Link to full letter –https://t.co/Pf77D5VA4Q! pic.twitter.com/m94008sibp — FIAPO (@FIAPOIndia) August 12, 2025

PETA India echoed those concerns, calling the mass-removal drive “ineffective and inhumane,” and urging authorities to focus instead on expanding sterilisation programs, shutting down illegal breeders and pet shops, and encouraging adoption from shelters and the streets. Delhi stray dogs

Still, many Resident Welfare Associations have welcomed the ruling, saying it is long overdue in a city where dog-bite cases have surged and fear is running high. For them, the court’s move is a sign that public safety is finally being prioritised over animal rights activism.

And yet, on social media, a chorus of celebrity voices has turned the tide of public opinion in the other direction. John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan have all condemned the order, with Abraham describing it as a “death warrant” for street dogs. Actor Rupali Ganguly praised strays as the “protectors” of neighbourhoods, while comedian Vir Das and Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, posted emotional appeals to keep them on the streets. “They call it a menace,” Sajdeh wrote. “We call it a heartbeat.” Producer Sandiip Sikcand went even further, calling the verdict “absolutely shameful.”

Between the court’s insistence on public safety, the government’s scramble to build shelter capacity, the activists’ warnings of cruelty and legal breaches, and the growing celebrity-led backlash, Delhi finds itself in the middle of an escalating conflict. For now, the city teeters between two starkly different visions of its future.

