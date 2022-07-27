fbpx
Sports

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due to groin injury

Neeraj Chopra, originally predicted to top the javelin event, has suffered a setback and can no longer participate in the Commonwealth Games.

By Indian Link
0
Neeraj Chopra
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Neeraj Chopra, a strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games has suffered a groin injury and can no longer participate in the javelin event. Chopra recently won a silver medal for his throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene and also set a national record.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta confirmed Chopra’s injury.

“Neeraj Chopra had been advised rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin. He had complained of pain in the groin region after his competition at the World Championships, following which he went for an MRI, which revealed a minor tear,” said Mehta.

“It is a huge loss for the Indian contingent as Chopra was the defending Commonwealth Games champion and would have won gold had he competed,” added Mehta.

Chopra, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, had recently ended India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships by winning silver with his best throw of 88.13 metres. This was India’s second medal ever at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003.

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw
Source: IANS

However, Chopra had complained after the historic achievement that he felt something in his groin during competition which did not feel right.

“In the first three throws, I did not feel good. My warm-up was not good. I felt something in my groin during the throw but I think it is OK,” Chopra had said.

The shattering news of his injury would have rattled the Indian contingent in Birmingham. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was in the final phase of deciding the flag-bearer for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28, with Chopra the front-runner along with ace shuttler and two-time Olympic Games medal winner PV Sindhu.

But with Chopra out of the Games, Sindhu should be the automatic choice to do the honours.

Chopra had been sublime form of late, winning silver medals at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland and the Diamond League competition in Stockholm, Sweden. He came within six centimetres of the magical 90-metre mark with a throw of 89.94 to win silver in Stockholm, and show he was in the form of his life to retain gold at the Commonwealth Games.

A recent social media post from Chopra that he always goes for gold was enough indication that he was motivated for a top podium finish in Birmingham.

“I don’t fight to win, I fight for excellence, I fight to get better. Gold is the goal, so I put in the hard work consistently and focus on getting better,” Chopra had said.

“I’m extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,” Chopra shared on Instagram.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMatrimonials: Seeking Brides and Grooms
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

indian bride and groom

Matrimonials: Seeking Brides and Grooms

Indian Link - 0
Looking for your dream girl? Choose a bride who matches your interests, profession, star sign, family background and much more.
Rasana Dance Theatre's Sringaram duet

Rasana Dance Theatre’s ‘Sringaram’

Smriti Sekhar - 0
  Of the nine emotions or ‘rasas’ mentioned in Indian classical dance theory, Sringaram is known as the mother of them all, as it embodies...

Maasa (the Fish), Marathi film, in contention at the AACTAs

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A Marathi language short film Maasa (The Fish), produced by the Sydney-based Pradnya Dugal, is a contender this year at the AACTAs, Australia’s most...
President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind concludes term as President of India

Indian Link - 0
  Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the nation on the last day of his office on 24 July 2024, said during his tenure in...
neeraj chopra world athletics championships

Neeraj Chopra ends India’s 19-year wait at World Athletics Championships

Indian Link - 0
  Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 to end India's 19-year-long wait for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Classifieds