Smart protein predicted to revolutionise food industry

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the food industry, ‘smart protein’ is fast emerging as a revolutionary sector. Smart protein (also called alternative protein globally) is a pioneering food category that provides viable alternatives to animal-derived meat, eggs, and dairy, with vastly better implications for food security, public health, and planetary health. Smart protein has the potential to transform our food system, nourish our people, and renew the environment that gives us sustenance. As we look ahead, 2024 promises to be a year where smart protein takes center stage in India—with approximately 113 startups actively innovating in plant-based, fermented, and cultivated proteins, supported by a network of over 100 companies, the sector is on the cusp of a major breakthrough.