Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal shine at Cannes 2025

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, veteran Indian actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal graced the red carpet for the screening of the 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). The film was showcased under the Cannes Classics section, celebrating its enduring legacy in world cinema.

Sharmila Tagore attended the event in an elegant green saree, while Simi Garewal, making her Cannes red carpet debut at 77, wore a signature white gown designed by Indian couture label Karleo. Tagore was accompanied by her daughter, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, who donned a vibrant yellow ethnic ensemble. Their presence highlighted the timeless appeal of Ray’s cinema and the actresses’ significant contributions to Indian film.

The screening was introduced by acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray. Anderson played a pivotal role in the film’s restoration, which was undertaken by The Film

Foundation’s World Cinema Project at L’Immagine Ritrovata, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. The restoration was funded by the Golden Globe Foundation .

Aranyer Din Ratri, based on the novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay, explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity. The narrative follows four city men who retreat to the forests of Palamau, seeking respite from urban life, only to embark on journeys of self-discovery. Tagore portrayed Aparna, a sophisticated city woman, while Garewal played Duli, a tribal Santhal girl. The film also featured performances by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen.

In addition to Ray’s timeless gem, this year’s Cannes Classics also pays tribute to Sri Lanka’s pioneering female filmmaker, Sumitra Peries. Her 1978 debut film Gehenu Lamai (The Girls) is being showcased in a newly restored 4K version. The restoration was led by India’s Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata, in collaboration with the Lester James Peries and Sumitra Peries Foundation, and funded through a special FISCH grant (France–India–Sri Lanka Cine Heritage: Saving Film Across Borders). The restoration drew on the best surviving materials, a 35mm combined dupe negative and two 35mm release prints preserved by Sri Lanka’s National Film Corporation.

The Cannes Classics section has previously showcased restored Indian films, including Shyam Benegal’s Manthan in 2024, Aribam Syam Sharma’s Manipuri film Ishanou in 2023, and G. Aravindan’s Malayalam movie Thamp in 2022 . The inclusion of Aranyer Din Ratri continues this tradition, reaffirming the global appreciation for Indian cinematic heritage.

