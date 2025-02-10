Review: The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sporting rivalries exist all around the globe – like the Ashes in cricket between England and Australia, or El Clásico in football – but India V Pakistan in cricket is a whole different ballgame.

When these two teams meet, billions of people on either side of the border (now even the diaspora that is settled all across the globe) will put their lives on hold. Stadiums roar with an exhilarating atmosphere unlike any other sporting event; governments hold their breath, and social media goes wild.

There’s more at stake than only the game: politics, culture, baggage from the past, and an inexplicable sense of national pride.

In a high-stakes documentary that captures the essence of cricket’s most-watched matchup, Netflix’s World’s Greatest Rivalry: IND vs PAK tries to go deep into this iconic clash.

The release of this three-part series comes at a fascinatingly strategic time, coinciding with intense discussions surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan and UAE.

AT A GLANCE

Film: The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Director: Stewart Sugg and Chandradev Bhagat

Cast: Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shoaib Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq

Runtime: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Rating: ★★★★☆

Beginning with Partition, the series takes viewers on a chronological journey that reveals the origins of this historical conflict, but majorly focuses on the India-Pakistan bilateral series that took place in respective countries during the late ‘90s and early 2000s. From Virat Kohli’s miraculous chase in the T20 World Cup (2022) to Javed Miandad’s last-ball six in Sharjah (1986), Virender Sehwag’s iconic triple ton in Multan (2004) or Shoaib Akhtar’s lethal dismissal of the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar at Eden Gardens (1999), the series celebrates the moments that shaped cricket history through archival footage, fan reactions, and behind-the-scenes accounts.

The impressive roster of interviewees is one of the show’s strongest points. Many famous cricketers speak about the times they had to perform under intense pressure, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Inzamam-ul-haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, and more. Their words paint an unvarnished picture of the mental, emotional, and bodily toll that being a part of this conflict takes.

In addition to interviews with cricket players, the documentary has commentary from journalists, die-hard fans, and other media figures who all offer their take on the special nature of this rivalry.

From the very first frame, one is captivated by the cinematic experience that Netflix provides visually. Every moment is magnified thanks to slow-motion replays of game-changing deliveries, close-up images of players’ emotions, and stirring background scores.

Expertly transitioning between the past and present, adds to the thrill of experiencing some of the most historic matchups.

Emotional weight, rather than statistics like runs, wickets, and victories, is the essence of World’s Greatest Rivalry.

Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag surely come across as the second lead in the story as both their journeys are highlighted, their screen-time being the most elaborate.

The reactions of fans, whether they’re celebrating in Mumbai or grieving in Lahore, bring a human element to it all. It’s probably the first Netflix production that was shot in Pakistan. For once, it was refreshing to see the relations between India and Pakistan from a neutral POV, where you sense zero hatred among players who have been to each other’s countries and felt the all the love.

Together, these elements keep the spirit of this rivalry alive across decades, as each generation recalls legendary matches.

Cricket fans shouldn’t miss World’s Greatest Rivalry: IND vs PAK, as it does a great job of conveying the gravity of this historic conflict; it is compelling, emotive, and expertly produced.

This series has something for everyone: die-hard cricket fans who can recount each ball bowled in an India-Pakistan match, and casual viewers who relish the intensity of high-stakes sporting events.

There was a moment where Shewag and Akhtar are shown at the Wagah Border greeting the crowds and walking towards the gates. Here at that point, a handshake between the two could have turned this into a blockbuster.

Cricket between Pakistan and India is always more than a game, it’s a phenomenon.

