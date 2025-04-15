Ravneet Garcha: We can’t be bought and we won’t sell out.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ravneet Garcha, the Greens candidate for Calwell, brings a bold and inclusive vision to the political landscape. With a deep commitment to social justice, climate action, and community-led change, Garcha represents a new wave of leadership rooted in grassroots values. As a proud local voice, she aims to champion the needs of Calwell’s diverse communities and push for policies that prioritise people and planet over profit.

1. What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

I’m running for the Greens because of my desire to help people – especially in today’s world, where compassion and justice are needed more than ever – that is what inspired me to run. A few years ago, I went through deeply discouraging experiences where I received little to no support from the major parties. That opened my eyes to how disconnected many politicians are from the people they’re meant to represent. I believe politics should be about genuine service, and that’s exactly what I intend to bring.

2. What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Calwell has been overlooked for far too long. There’s still no hospital in Craigieburn, and local infrastructure lacks the care and investment our community deserves. Many residents also feel disappointed by the government’s inaction on global issues like Palestine. On top of that, with the rising cost of living, we need Medicare to cover dental and mental health services, and to make GP visits truly free. These changes would save families thousands every year. Calwell needs real, urgent change – and now is the time to demand it. With more Greens in Parliament we can keep Dutton out and force Labor to act.

3. There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Disillusionment with politics is real, and justified. But it’s also an opportunity to redefine politics. As a young, brown woman, I want to lead as an example to migrants, young people, and women that politics can be for us, by us. It’s crucial we understand who we’re voting for and what values they represent. I genuinely believe there needs to be an increased representation in Australian politics of modern Australia – which needs to be more inclusive and representative of migrant communities, younger generations, and women. There is a huge gap in the Parliament with little to no representation of younger Australians who are the future of this country. Ravneet Garcha

I believe politicians should be seen as community advocates – not careerists – and I plan to lead by example by fighting for the things people actually need like getting dental and mental health into Medicare, and real action on the climate crisis. The Australian parliament needs to be a representation of modern Australia. Instead of working for you, the major parties take millions in donations from big corporations. Coal and gas corporations, the big supermarkets, property developers, the big banks donate because it gets them results. The Greens do not take donations from big corporations, we can’t be bought and we won’t sell out. Ravneet Garcha

4. Tell us a bit about your background — personal and professional.

My roots are in Punjab, India, and my family migrated to Australia over a decade ago. I grew up in Melbourne’s north west and call this community home. Professionally, I work in healthcare while completing my university studies. My experiences as both a senior education student and a working professional have grounded me in the everyday realities of the people I hope to represent.

