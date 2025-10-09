Rajnath Singh in Australia: Boosting defence ties in Indo-Pacific

Reading Time: 2 minutes

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Canberra for high-level talks with his Australian counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, marking a crucial moment in the growing Indo-Australian strategic partnership.

The visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with both nations seeking to deepen cooperation in defence, intelligence, and maritime security. Australia, along with India, Japan, and the United States, forms part of the Quad alliance, which also collaborates in Exercise Malabar, the annual naval war game conducted alternately in Indian and Pacific waters.

During their Canberra discussions, Singh and Marles deliberated on enhanced information sharing, a diplomatic euphemism for closer intelligence collaboration. With multiple countries expressing concern over China’s assertive posture in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, both India and Australia view transparent communication and coordinated strategy as essential.

A productive meeting at the Inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue with @rajnathsingh at Parliament House this morning. It's the first time in 12 years that an Indian Defence Minister has visited Australia, and it was fantastic to elevate our Comprehensive…

Maritime cooperation also took centrestage. In recent years, the increased presence of Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean has prompted both nations to align more closely on surveillance, joint exercises, and logistics support. Officials from both sides agree that Indo-Australian defence collaboration holds considerable potential, particularly in areas of maritime domain awareness, joint training, and technology exchange.

Following his Canberra leg, Singh will travel to Sydney to address a defence conclave, where ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), which is India’s drive to boost domestic defence manufacturing, will be a key theme. The policy aligns with Australia’s interest in diversifying its supply chains and collaborating with trusted regional partners on defence innovation and co-production.

Both India and Australia have steadily strengthened defence ties since the signing of the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) in 2020, enabling reciprocal access to military bases for refuelling and repair. The upcoming talks are expected to build on that momentum, reinforcing their shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

With Rajnath Singh in Australia, both nations continue to signal that their partnership extends beyond trade and cricket, to one of strategic trust, mutual respect, and a common commitment to regional stability.

