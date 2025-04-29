The journey begin’s here: Rajasthan Royal Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cricket fans across the country witnessed history being made at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the evening, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Facing Gujarat Titans on April 28, Suryavanshi smashed a sensational 101 off just 38 deliveries, reaching his hundred in a mere 35 balls – the second-fastest century in IPL history and the fastest ever by an Indian.

At just 14 years and 32 days, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy shattered records previously held by Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant (20y 218d), and Devdutt Padikkal (20y 289d). His innings, filled with 11 towering sixes and seven blistering fours, was a display of fearless batting as he dismantled an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling attack with stunning ease.

Vaibhav’s innings began with a bang, taking 28 runs off veteran Ishant Sharma in the fourth over, including three sixes and two boundaries. He quickly reached his half-century with a crisp four against Washington Sundar, before unleashing a carnage on GT debutant Karim Janat, hammering three fours and three sixes in a single over. Though his innings ended when Prasidh Krishna bowled him, the damage was already done, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a massive eight-wicket win with 25 balls to spare — the fastest chase of a 200+ target in IPL history. Rajasthan Royal Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Speaking after the match, a modest and composed Vaibhav said, “It is a very good feeling. It’s my first hundred in the IPL and it’s my third innings. The result is shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play. Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and infuses positive things. There is no fear. I don’t think much, I just focus on playing.”

Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025

His performance didn’t just stun the fans in the stadium but set the internet ablaze. Social media flooded with congratulatory messages from the cricketing fraternity. Former record-holder Yusuf Pathan lauded him, saying, “Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian! There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!” Rajasthan Royal Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami tweeted, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent.. Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother.”

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

Even legends like Sachin Tendulkar weighed in, praising the youngster’s “fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball,” calling it the perfect recipe for success.

Born on March 27, 2011 in Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a sensation ever since making his debut. He made headlines last year when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 1.1 crore during the 2024 IPL auction, making him the youngest player ever to be bought at the auction. Prior to his IPL heroics, Vaibhav had already set records at the domestic and international youth levels, including becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty and smashing the fastest youth Test century against Australia in Chennai.

The cricketing world was left in awe, with cricket legends like Yuvraj Singh chiming in: “What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name!”

It’s clear that Rajasthan Royal Vaibhav Suryavanshi is no flash in the pan. If this performance is any indication, Indian cricket has unearthed a once-in-a-generation prodigy, and fans can only wait in excitement to see what this fearless 14-year-old phenomenon does next.

Read more: Kohli, Sharma back in Australia again this summer