Awards to celebrate the men who get it right

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Raj Shekhawat

Much of today’s discourse around masculinity is dominated by the language of crisis – toxic traits, harmful behaviours, and what needs fixing. While these discussions are necessary, they often leave little room to acknowledge the many invisible men who are quietly doing the right thing – showing up with integrity, supporting their communities, and leading with empathy.

It is this gap that Adelaide-based Professor Raj Shekhawat is trying to address by shifting the narrative from critique to recognition through the Positive Role Model Awards. This is a growing initiative that celebrates men who embody what positive masculinity can look like in action.

The idea is simple – the unfair smearing of all men through a narrow focus on toxic masculinity must stop. The awards, first launched in 2024, and after two successful rounds in South Australia, are now expanding nationally, with its first stop in Victoria on 12 June this year.

“The idea emerged from a simple but powerful observation,” Prof. Shekhawat tells Indian Link. “We are surrounded by extraordinary men doing good work quietly, consistently, and without recognition.”

The timing, he stressed, cannot be more accurate. “Why now? Because we are at a point where redefining masculinity in a constructive, inclusive way is not optional, it’s essential.”

Celebrating positive men

The thinking behind the awards is rooted in Prof. Shekhawat’s years in academia – a journey he describes as unplanned but transformative.

“My entry into academia was never part of a grand plan, it was shaped by opportunity, curiosity, and a desire to contribute,” he recounts. “The turning point came after completing my PhD from the University of Auckland, NZ, when I realised that academia wasn’t just about teaching or research; it was a platform to influence systems, shape future professionals, and create meaningful societal impact.”

What began as an accident, he adds, “became a deliberate commitment to impact at scale.”

At the core of both his academic and community work is a strong belief in people. “I am a product of generosity,” he confesses, continuing, “Every meaningful opportunity I’ve had has been because someone believed in me, often before I believed in myself.”

Shekhawat emphasises the role of mentors and networks in shaping his path. That grounding is reflected in how the awards define and identify impact.

For Shekhawat, positive masculinity is not about grand gestures but everyday actions. “To me, positive masculinity is about responsibility, respect, and contribution… it’s about showing up with integrity, being accountable for your actions, supporting others, and using your influence for good.” It also embraces “vulnerability, kindness, and strength in equal measure”.

Finding the model man

The focus of the Positive Role Model Awards is on the “quiet achievers” – those who work tirelessly behind the curtains, but their work’s impact is evident.

“Impact isn’t always loud or easily quantifiable. We look for consistency over time, depth of contribution, and the ripple effect individuals have on others,” he explains. Often, it is testimonials from communities and colleagues that reveal the true extent of someone’s influence.

The response to the awards has been positive. Reflecting on the first two editions, he recalls “the sheer depth and diversity of stories” – from teachers and tradies to healthcare workers and community leaders.

“What stood out was the humility. Many nominees didn’t even see themselves as role models,” he says, reinforcing why such recognition matters even more.

This year as the initiative grows beyond South Australia, maintaining its core ethos is crucial. “We are intentionally keeping the focus on storytelling, community validation, and meaningful engagement rather than scale for the sake of visibility… If we ever lose authenticity, we lose the essence of why this started.”

In a landscape where conversations often revolve around toxic masculinity, Shekhawat believes there is a need for balance. “If we only focus on what’s going wrong, we risk overlooking and undervaluing what’s going right. Highlighting positive role models doesn’t negate the challenges, it provides tangible examples of what good looks like.”

For him, the awards are only the beginning. “The awards are just the vehicle, the real goal is cultural change,” he says. “This is about creating a movement that celebrates contribution, encourages reflection, and inspires the next generation.”

Financial Reporting Specialists are the sponsors for the inaugural Victorian awards, to be presented at the Men’s Health gala event on 12 June. Winners will receive a cash prize totalling $1,000, and a certificate.

Details of this year’s nomination process will be released in mid-April.

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