NSW will no longer publish list of eligible ANZSCO unit groups

In a move aimed at tackling the ever-evolving skills shortages across the state, New South Wales (NSW) has announced a significant shift in its approach to skilled migration. The state is moving away from publishing a list of eligible Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) unit groups to a new sector-focused strategy.

What’s changing?

Previously, NSW published a skills list comprising specific ANZSCO unit groups that determined eligibility for skilled migration. Effective immediately, the state government is shifting its focus towards priority sectors that are in dire need of skilled talent.

NSW Target Sectors

The sectors identified by NSW align closely with the pressing skills shortages within the state. These sectors include:

Health: Addressing the increasing demand for healthcare professionals and support staff.

Education: Focusing on educators and support staff to meet the educational needs of the growing population.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT): Catering to the rapidly expanding technology sector in NSW.

Infrastructure: Aiming to bridge the skills gap in construction and engineering, crucial for the state’s development.

Agriculture: Addressing the need for skilled labor in the agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in the state’s economy.

While the current program year's primary emphasis is on these key sectors, high-ranking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) submitted in non-priority sectors may still be considered. However, due to the exceptionally high demand and limited available places, prospective applicants are strongly advised to explore all other migration options.

Skilled Invitation Rounds

Invitation rounds remain a pivotal part of the NSW nomination process. Here’s what potential migrants need to know:

Timing: Invitation rounds will continue to take place throughout the financial year, with no predetermined or publicly announced dates.

Selection: NSW will consider multiple factors when selecting EOIs, including points score, English language proficiency, and skilled work experience. Priority will be given to EOIs submitted in the NSW Priority Sectors mentioned above.

Invitation: It’s important to note that invitations for NSW nomination are at the sole discretion of the NSW Government.

Submission Date: The date on which an applicant submits or amends their SkillSelect EOI has no impact on their likelihood of receiving an invitation.

The NSW government has indicated that invitation rounds for the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) are set to commence next week.

NSW says despite the shift towards sector-focused migration, regional development remains a priority for NSW.

“The state’s regional skilled migration program continues to be designed to assist businesses in regional NSW in attracting qualified talent. Details regarding the reopening of this program will be made available once all applications from the previous financial year have been finalized,” said the department in a statement.

