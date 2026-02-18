NSW Building Commission warns about Western Sydney builder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NSW Warning against RPN Homes

NSW authorities have issued a public warning urging residents not to deal with Raveen Vishal Nand and his company, RPN Homes Pty Ltd, following serious concerns about their building activities.

Building Commission NSW announced today that it is investigating Mr Nand and his company over alleged misconduct linked to residential construction work in parts of Western Sydney, including Seven Hills, Rouse Hill and Miller.

According to the Commission, the investigation has uncovered allegations that the company may have been operating without the proper building licence. There are also claims of misuse of another builder’s licence details, falsified insurance certificates, and major defects in building work across multiple properties.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, with site inspections underway. Further action could include ordering work to stop or taking the matter to court. If the allegations are proven, penalties could include heavy fines and even possible jail time.

The Building Commission has urged homeowners particularly in Western Sydney to avoid entering into any building agreements with Mr Nand or RPN Homes Pty Ltd while the investigation continues.

Public records show that Mr. Nand is the sole director of RPN Homes Pty Ltd. However, NSW records indicate that neither he nor the company currently hold, or have previously held, a NSW building contractor licence.

NSW Building Commissioner James Sherrard said the regulator takes these matters very seriously.

“Unlicensed building work, fake insurance documents and defective construction can leave families financially and emotionally distressed,” Mr. Sherrard said.

“Our investigation has uncovered credible information suggesting homeowners may have been negatively affected.”

“To prevent further harm while we continue our inquiries, we are warning consumers — especially those in Western Sydney — not to deal with this individual or company.”

The Commission is also reminding residents to check a builder’s licence before paying any money or signing a contract. This can be done easily through the NSW Government’s Verify NSW website.

Homeowners undertaking building work valued at more than $20,000 must also ensure the builder provides valid Home Building Compensation Fund (HBCF) insurance before work begins. This insurance protects homeowners if a builder cannot complete the job or fix serious defects due to insolvency, disappearance or licence suspension. Providing false insurance certificates is a serious offence.

Residents who believe they may have been affected by the alleged conduct of Mr Nand or RPN Homes Pty Ltd are encouraged to contact Building Commission NSW on 13 27 00.

Authorities say the case highlights the importance of checking licences and insurance details before starting any home building project a simple step that can prevent significant financial and legal stress later on.

