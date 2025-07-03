myindianlink: Announcing 2025 photo contest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Our Independence Day photo contest is BACK!

Are you of Indian heritage? Or have you travelled there for an amazing vacation? Maybe you’re someone who is fascinated by all things Indian?

You’re invited to participate in Indian Link’s 2025 #myindianlink photo contest.

LAST DAY TO ENTER: 30 July 2025

Here’s how you can enter:

1. Take a picture that displays your LINK to India or your FEEL of India. We’re keeping a lookout for some creative interpretations – don’t be afraid to surprise us!

2. Also, include a line about why you took the photograph or what it means to you.

3. Submit your entry to the competition by uploading the image to Instagram, Facebook, X or email it to us at indianlink@gmail.com.

4. If you’re uploading your entry onto social media, use the hashtag #myindianlink and don’t forget to TAG Indian Link (this is how we are notified of submissions)!

There are exciting prizes to be won! AND the two winning pics of the 2025 photo contest will be our cover and centre spread.

