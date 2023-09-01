My dad, in his own words: Myrha Ghantwal

Reading Time: 4 minutes

‘My dad, in his own words’ is a series paying tribute to our fathers, just in time for Father’s Day. We asked children of all ages to interview their fathers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between them and celebrating the wonderful and eventful lives they’ve both had. Here 11-year-old Myrha Ghantwal, emerging singer (winner at Sydney Eisteddfod and Indian Link Radio’s Desh Ke Liye Gao contest) interviews her father Atish Ghantwal.

Myrha Ghantwal: How would you introduce yourself?

Atish Ghantwal: I am Indian by birth, who migrated to Australia 20 years ago. I am an architect by profession. I love playing cricket and travelling. And I am Dad to one beautiful preteen daughter, and two foster babies.

Myrha Ghantwal: You have many roles… what do you enjoy the most and why?

Atish Ghantwal: Each role is important to me and makes me who I am. But one role that makes me understand my parents better is being a father myself. It has opened me up to being vulnerable, worried, joyous and selfless all at the same time.

Myrha Ghantwal: Why is being a father important to you?

Atish Ghantwal: Other than you being in our lives, it has strengthened my bond with your mum, united our extended family creating many wonderful memories, and also brought me closer to my own parents.

Myrha Ghantwal: What did you feel when you first saw me on the day I was born?

Atish Ghantwal: When I first saw you, a rush of emotions swept over me. It was an incredible mix of awe, wonder, and overwhelming love. Holding you in my arms for the very first time, I felt a deep sense of responsibility and an instant connection that words cannot describe.

Myrha Ghantwal: Were you a naughty child?

Atish Ghantwal: A little less naughtier than you!

Myrha Ghantwal: What is your most memorable moment with your father, from when you were a child like me?

Atish Ghantwal: When my father bought me my first cricket bat. I lost it the next day.

Myrha: Would you go back in time and change anything in terms of your relationship with your father?

Atish: Reflecting on my relationship with my father, there are moments I wish I could revisit. I wish it was more open and friendly, something like you and I share.

Myrha: I love it when you take us to Thai Pothong for dinner. What was your favourite family outing when you were growing up?

Atish: I loved it when my parents took us all to our ancestral home in Goa. The times spent there with my cousins are some of my most cherished childhood memories.

Myrha: Why did you marry Mumma?

Atish: It was love at first sight. From the moment we met, I felt a deep sense of companionship and understanding. She was and still is my best friend. We both bring out the best in each other.

Myrha: Why did you move to Australia?

Atish: I came to Sydney to do a post graduate degree, and fell in love with the city.

Myrha: Why did you think of fostering?

Atish: We thought of it together as a family – you, Mumma and I. It just felt like the right thing to do. We know it was not easy for you to be the only child for 10 years and then having two little babies sharing everything that was yours, including your parents. We are so proud of the big sister you are. We love to see the bond you have developed with them and how they look up to you.

Myrha : What is it about me that makes you proud?

Atish: You are very talented and super intelligent. And you have a kind and wise heart that knows that sharing love only multiples it. I wish I was like you when I was your age.

Myrha : What do you feel when you see me singing on stage?

Atish: I get an immense sense of pride. I know this is just the beginning, and you are destined to do bigger and better things in life.

Myrha: Do you think your father is proud of you?

Atish: Like every child, I too constantly worry about making my parents proud. But recently I have understood that parents’ happiness is selfless. They feel happy and proud when they see you fulfill your own dreams. They feel happy and proud when you give them love and respect, and more importantly, your time. In the last few years I have noticed that your grandparents are proud of us always taking time out to talk to them. They are happy for us to visit them each year. It gives them pride when they share their stories and journey with me and you, and we patiently listen.

Yes they are proud of what I have achieved professionally. But I think they are even more proud of the person I have become, who values each relationship.

Myrha: Lastly, how do you imagine our relationship to be when I’m your age?

Atish: I want to be your friend… hang out with you, travel with you, and be someone you can always fall back on.

