The seven lives of Monica Dhingra

Reading Time: 5 minutes

As days passed for Monica Dhingra in hospital, gravely ill following a stroke, a health professional gently asked her family a question.

Her husband Rajinder and children Cherry and Anmol knew time was running out for the deeply loved matriarch.

“Yes,” Rajinder Dhingra spoke for his family. “We are happy to donate Monica’s organs.”

Mrs Dhingra may have passed on 31 Dec 2024, but she lives on – in seven other people who got a new lease on life from her organs.

Even as they grieve for their beloved mum, Cherry and Anmol are filled with pride for her last and selfless act.

“Dad may have spoken on behalf of us all at the hospital,” Anmol Dhingra told Indian Link, “but really, he was speaking as Mum on that day.”

He went on, “Weeks before she had her stroke, Mum had brought home a form for organ donation from Compassionate Hand, a not-for-profit community organisation she was deeply involved with. Although she did not fill it in, it was clear the idea had crossed her mind. We are so grateful to Dad for remembering this when asked, even though at the time our hearts ached for Mum’s health and we prayed for her recovery.”

Her last gesture has come to define Monica Dhingra’s eventful life, forever reaching out to help.

Well-known in Melbourne’s Indian community, particularly the senior community, Mrs Dhingra was a beacon of light wherever she went. Soon after becoming a permanent resident in 2015, she began to engage herself in various groups, always willing to help. Very active, she started driving and became independent, even taking on a career for the first time in her life, in security. Within the community, other than Compassionate Hand, she found value and served in the seniors organisation NRISA, Indian Aus Association (Selandra Rise, Clyde North), SEWA, ISCA, Sahara, Asha Global Foundation, was actively involved in events organised by the Consulate General of India, and even became a member of the Australian Labor Party.

A passionate follower of the Art of Living movement, she spread its word about the benefits of meditation far and wide.

Anmol recalled, “She would walk twice a day, and often times, she would start talking to strangers and then bring up the topic of meditation! I’d say, Mum, stop embarrassing me… and she’d reply, one day you’ll realise the positives. And it’s true, since she’s gone, meditation has helped me like nothing else.”

Monica’s disposition for helping others was a trademark quality even in India, Cherry chimed in. “Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Mum moved to small-town Phagwara after marriage. It was a hard transition but she did her best to live her life and engage in various developmental activities. She became Chairperson of Jaycees and President of the Lions Club, ran various eye operation camps and donated blood multiple times.”

In hindsight, it is not at all surprising that donating was her last act on this earth.

“Dad, Anmol and I sat down and planned how we can help someone get a life and what organs we can donate,” Chery told Indian Link. Organ Donation

“The operation for organs went for five hours, and we were notified when it was concluded successfully. Two days later we got a call to let us know how Mum had impacted people.”

Four fortunate people received life-changing transplants: both lungs went to an adult female, liver to an adult male, and the two kidneys to an adult female each.

Two recipients will soon receive Monica’s corneas, and one her heart valves. Her heart has been stored for cardiac tissue transplantation.Organ Donation

In Hindu mythology and philosophy, the concept of ‘seven lives’ holds deep spiritual significance, whether in relation to reincarnation, karma, or marriage. Hindu belief is that a soul takes at least seven lives (or more) to evolve spiritually and break free from the cycle of birth and death (moksha, or Emancipation). Perhaps there is some solace in this for the Dhingra family – given Monica’s own life, so dedicated to service, and the seven lives she deeply impacted as she bade goodbye.

Regardless, Mrs Dhingra’s benevolent end-of-life gesture is giving the Dhingra family a renewed sense of purpose in their own lives.

Here’s a note, reproduced in full, that Cherry and Anmol have sent out to all those who sent in condolences for Monica Dhingra and messages of support:

A Message for Our Senior Citizens and Those Who Care for Them

To all our senior citizens—stay connected, cherish your friendships, and take care of your mental well-being. Life is ever-changing, but the love and support of those around you can bring comfort and healing. Speak, share, and let others be there for you. To everyone else—listen to them, support them, and extend a hand to those who may be feeling lonely. A simple conversation, a visit, or even a kind gesture can make a world of difference. And to all the children who lovingly care for their parents—you are doing something truly irreplaceable. No one can ever take the place of a mom or dad, and your love and dedication mean more than words can express. Let’s spread kindness, love, and warmth to those who need it most.

We are lucky to have had our parents with us for the last nine years and see our marriages, new homes, our children (their grandkids) and our careers flourish. Of course we want our parents to live for a hundred years. Now we have Dad to give us both a father’s and a mother’s love. Organ Donation

Read more: Indian international students saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation