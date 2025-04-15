Meet Mandeep Singh, Independent candidate for Mackellar, NSW

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As an Independent candidate for Mackellar, NSW, Mandeep Singh wants to bridge the gap between Canberra and the needs of his community. A small business owner, he’s committed to securing more support for small business and local infrastructure.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Mandeep Singh: I’ve dedicated my life to serving the community—first as a small business owner and then as a local councillor. Over time, I’ve seen first hand how disconnected Canberra can be from the real needs of everyday Australians. I’m running to be a strong, independent voice for the people of Mackellar—someone who listens, stands up, and delivers outcomes, not politics.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Mandeep Singh: Mackellar needs better access to healthcare, strong support for small businesses, and serious investment in local infrastructure and public transport. We need housing that’s affordable for families and young people, and genuine action on environmental protection. I believe in practical, community-focused solutions that deliver real change.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Mandeep Singh: People are tired of broken promises and party politics. I believe the answer is honesty, transparency, and community engagement. As an independent, I am not tied to party lines— I listen to the people I represent and act based on what’s best for our community. I believe in being accountable and accessible every step of the way.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

Mandeep Singh: I was born in Punjab, India and migrated to Australia in 2003. Like many new arrivals, I started from the ground up—working long hours, building a life, and eventually starting my own small business. Today, I own and operate several cafés across the Northern Beaches, employing locals and supporting other small businesses. I live here with my wife and young son, and I proudly serve as a councillor on Northern Beaches Council. This community is my home, and I’m committed to giving back through public service.