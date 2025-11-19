What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeIndia in Australia
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy

Malini Raj on AMWA, “the national voice for multicultural women”

A partnership between FECCA, Settlement Services International and Media Diversity Australia, the Australian Multicultural Women’s Alliance (AMWA) aims to ensure CALD women are heard in policy decisions.

Malini Raj AMWA Launch
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

A new government funded organisation led by the Federation of Ethnic Communities Council Australia (FECCA) promises to be a national voice for Australia’s multicultural women on issues including family violence and workplace discrimination.

Emerging as one of five national alliances to assist the Federal Government to implement their Working for Women strategy, the Australian Multicultural Women’s Alliance (AMWA) aims to tackle systemic barriers to multicultural womens’ progress and provide lived-experience insights and advocacy to the government.

“We want to be known as the national voice for multicultural women in Australia, so women feel supported, heard and valued, and feel like there’s hope that we can get some change,” Malini Raj, Executive Director of AMWA, told Indian Link.

Founded in partnership with Media Diversity Australia and Settlement Services International, Malini Raj says she is keen for AMWA to go beyond symbolic representation.

AMWA Padma Raman PSM
Padma Raman PSM speaks at a panel launching AMWA in Melbourne. (Source: Supplied)

“With a lot of these organisations, there’s a bit of skepticism – is this another one that’s not going to change anything for me?”, she says.

“I want this to be one where people will interact and consult with us because they know that their voice is going to be utilised for their benefit, and that we are going to make change. They’re not just wasting their time with us.”

She says the Federal Government’s support for AMWA so far has been promising.

“So far [the Government] have been very forthcoming in terms of giving us access to the Minister for Women and asking for our insights and collaboration – we’ve gotten the opportunities to be at those tables,” Raj says.

AMWA’s work will be organised around five key areas taken from the Working for Women strategy: Gender-Based Violence, Health, Paid and Unpaid Care, Economic Security and Leadership.

Malini Raj says they will take a holistic approach, embedding multicultural women’s interest across all portfolios and tackling everything from culturally appropriate healthcare to overseas skills recognition. Their approach will include collecting community stories, amplifying existing grassroots initiatives in these areas, and placing multicultural voices at mainstream tables.

“We need to interact with the whole ecosystem… it’s not about fixing the women. It’s about fixing the structures around them which preclude multicultural women from having that level playing field,” she says.

Dr Anne Aly Minister for Multicultural Affairs AMWA
Dr Anne Aly MP, Minister for Multicultural Affairs makes an address at the AMWA launch in Melbourne. (Source: Supplied)

Launching just last week in Melbourne, Malini Raj says there’s still work to be done before they can begin to put forward advocacy points.

“It’s looking at what we can do,” Raj says. “We’ve done preliminary surveys, but now that we’ve launched, we’ll set up thematic working groups, which deep dive and build coalitions of all the organisations in that space, to help us with that collective advocacy, so we’re all singing from the same song sheet.”

She looks forward to engaging with the community and allowing their insights to guide them.

“My aim is to make sure everything is based on what we’re hearing from the community to make sure that it’s relevant,” Raj says.

“We always welcome feedback. We don’t want to do things how they’ve always been done…we want to constantly ask women, what can we do to support them?”

READ ALSO: Violence against women in Australia worsens, politicians keep quiet

Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi is Melbourne Content Creator for Indian Link and the winner of the VMC's 2024 Multicultural Award for Excellence in Media. Best known for her monthly youth segment 'Cutting Chai' and her historical video series 'Linking History' which won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for 'Best Audio-Visual Report', she is also a highly proficient arts journalist, selected for ArtsHub's Amplify Collective in 2023.

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App