L-FRESH the LION paints a “picture that’s too brown for you”

South-West Sydney rapper and social activist L-FRESH The LION is no stranger to weaving powerful messages through music but with his latest single No Lie, released on July 11, he goes even deeper, marrying a personal family story with a call for collective resistance.

“I’mma paint a picture that’s too brown for you to see.” That’s the key line from L-FRESH the LION’s new song, No Lie, a track that refuses to dilute itself for mainstream comfort. Instead, it celebrates the unfiltered strength and beauty of South Asian day-to-day life, a life often ignored, stereotyped, or reduced to roles of servitude in the public imagination.

The track is backed by a music video featuring none other than L-FRESH’s father as its central character. “I will show a representation of my family story through my dad… but it’s not the representation,” he says. In fact, that’s why the rapper, born Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal put out a call for community video submissions. “I wanted to open it up to the whole South Asian diaspora,” he says. “Even though we’re all so different, we all deal with the same stereotypes. We all deal with the same invisibility.”

Known for blending Sikh philosophy with hip hop, he has long used his art to speak up against racism, identity erasure, and systemic discrimination. Born and raised in Liverpool, NSW, L-FRESH grew up speaking Punjabi at home and experiencing what it means to have an identity that mainstream Australia often only sees as a cab driver, a 7-Eleven clerk, or a call centre worker.

“The song was born from a sense of frustration,” he says. “Having to always combat stereotypes, having to constantly educate people or deal with racism and hate that many others, especially my peers in the scene, wouldn’t have to experience.”

But No Lie isn’t just a lament. It’s a tribute to the invisible yet vital labour of newly arrived migrants, those whose work often goes unseen – the taxi drivers, security guards, cleaners, delivery workers and so many others. “That energy around hustle and establishing yourself… they’re doing it with the future in mind, setting foundations for the next generations,” L-FRESH says. “That’s something so honourable.”

His respect for community elders, especially his father, shines through the video. But what elevates this project further is its refusal to centre just one story. From the start, No Lie was conceived as a multi-voice anthem, stitched together with footage submitted by people from all over the South Asian diaspora. “I got some amazing submissions,” he shares. “People from different parts of India, different countries… just showing their lives, their pride, their resistance.” L-FRESH the LION’s new song

This isn’t the first time L-FRESH has made music with a mission. As a former Youth Week ambassador, the founder of the Village Studio (a music and arts space for creatives in Western Sydney), and a consistent presence at anti-racism campaigns and panels, he’s made a name for himself not just as a performer but as a change-maker. He’s previously toured with Talib Kweli and Nas, and his 2020 album South West was widely praised for its bold take on identity and belonging.

With No Lie, L-FRESH the LION continues that legacy, this time with even more vulnerability, more personal storytelling, and a broader reach. It’s a rallying cry to make the invisible visible, to celebrate what’s been ignored, and to push back against a world that too often asks people like him to tone it down.

“I wanted to speak to the spirit that is common within our communities,” he says. “And I wanted to showcase that – in all its strength, its frustration, and its beauty.”

