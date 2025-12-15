India’s new High Commissioner to Australia: Nagesh Singh steps into Canberra

Reading Time: 3 minutes

India has appointed senior career diplomat Nagesh Singh as its next High Commissioner to Australia, marking a key moment in the evolving relationship between the two nations. Singh’s appointment, confirmed in December 2025, brings to Canberra a diplomat with nearly three decades of experience in Indian foreign policy and international relations.

Currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh will succeed Gopal Baglay as the head of India’s diplomatic mission in Australia. The High Commissioner role is central to managing diplomatic, economic and cultural ties between India and Australia, which have deepened significantly over recent years. High Commissioner Nagesh Singh

Singh is a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, bringing to the role a wealth of bilateral and multilateral experience. Prior to his posting in Thailand, he served as Chief of Protocol at India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) – a role that involved stewardship of state visits, diplomatic engagements and ceremonial affairs – from 2018 to 2022.

Over his career, Singh has held a series of diverse and demanding assignments that have shaped his diplomatic expertise. He has served as Consul General of India in Atlanta, strengthening connections with Indian diaspora communities in the southeastern United States, and as Officer on Special Duty to the Vice-President of India, a high-visibility role bridging executive leadership and foreign policy implementation.

His earlier assignments include time as Director in the MEA’s Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, a post that involves complex regional diplomacy, and postings at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and the Indian Embassy in Paris.

These roles contributed to his grounding in both global strategic affairs and nuanced diplomatic engagement. High Commissioner Nagesh Singh

Singh’s academic background mirrors his international career. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and a Master’s in Economics from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics, a training that underpins his understanding of economic diplomacy and global policy challenges.

Why this matters for India-Australia relations : High Commissioner Nagesh Singh

Singh’s appointment comes at a time when India and Australia are broadening the scope of their partnership – from trade and investment to defence cooperation, education and people-to-people ties. Over the past decade, both countries have elevated their engagement through mechanisms such as the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and enhanced strategic dialogues.

Australia is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora, including students, professionals and business leaders, who contribute to local communities and act as bridges between the two countries. A seasoned diplomat like Singh, with experience in engaging diaspora networks as well as bilateral government-to-government relations, is well placed to steer this relationship forward.

Singh steps into the role at a time of global geopolitical recalibration, where India’s role in the Indo-Pacific and its partnerships with like-minded democracies are under fresh focus. As High Commissioner, he will be responsible not only for diplomatic representation but also for nurturing economic ties, cultural exchange and collaborative responses to shared challenges.

While details of his agenda in Canberra are expected to unfold in the coming months, Singh’s record suggests a focus on strengthening diplomatic engagement, deepening economic cooperation and fostering connections across communities – priorities that resonate with the longstanding and growing India-Australia partnership.

As he prepares to take up his new assignment, Nagesh Singh represents both continuity in India’s diplomatic approach and an opportunity to further elevate ties with Australia at a time of strategic and cultural convergence. High Commissioner Nagesh Singh

Gopal Baglay’s tenure as India’s High Commissioner to Australia coincided with a significant deepening of bilateral ties, particularly in trade, education, defence cooperation and people-to-people links. Besides explaining to the Australian community in clear terms India’s military stand-off against Pakistan this year, he played a key role in strengthening engagement with the Indian diaspora, supporting Indian students, and advancing the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. His term was marked by steady diplomatic engagement – the likes of which was rarely seen in the India-Australia bilateral space – with a focus on expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and cultural spheres. High Commissioner Nagesh Singh