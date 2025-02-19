Indian-origin cabbie defrauds, abuses disabled passengers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An Indian-origin Melbourne taxi driver operating under one of Australia’s largest cab companies has been exposed for systematically mistreating and defrauding his disabled passengers.

The shocking revelations came to light after authorities arrested the driver, Jarnail Singh, for drink-driving while on duty. A joint investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes uncovered disturbing CCTV footage showing Singh assaulting vulnerable passengers, failing to secure their wheelchairs, and fraudulently charging them for trips they did not take.

Singh, a 13cabs employee, entered a guilty plea to an astounding 499 offences, including numerous counts of fraud and assault.

A Shocking Discovery

Victoria Police exposed Singh’s crimes when they arrested him for driving under the influence. A review of two weeks’ worth of CCTV footage from his taxi revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse. Senior Constable Tim Schnepf, the lead investigator, described the scenes as “unbelievable.” Jarnail Singh Melbourne taxi

“He was drinking while driving, not securing wheelchairs, and repeatedly assaulting his passengers. It was horrifying to watch,” Schnepf said. Footage showed Singh slapping a female passenger’s head with significant force, leaving her visibly shocked and defenceless.

Further evidence revealed Singh deliberately crammed more wheelchair passengers into his taxi than legally allowed and neglected crucial safety measures, putting his customers at extreme risk.

The investigation also found he was routinely overcharging disabled passengers, fraudulently activating their transport accounts while they were not in the vehicles, and manipulating taxi meters to extract extra money from them.

A Systemic Failure

The case has sparked widespread condemnation from disability advocates, consumer rights groups, and members of the judiciary, who argue that the taxi industry lacks effective oversight to prevent such egregious offences.

Authorities are now calling for urgent reforms to protect vulnerable passengers and prevent similar abuses from happening in the future. Jarnail Singh Melbourne taxi

“This widespread defrauding suggests a fundamental failure within the industry to regulate itself,” said Australia’s Disability Discrimination Commissioner, Rosemary Kayess. “We need to stop treating people with disabilities as easy targets.”

The investigation also exposed significant gaps in the fraud detection systems of 13cabs, raising concerns about the lack of accountability within the industry. Despite Singh’s extensive criminal activities, the company failed to detect his fraudulent transactions or his mistreatment of passengers.

Calls for Reform

The revelations have prompted calls for stricter regulations within the taxi sector. Magistrate Kieran Gilligan, who sentenced Singh to a two-year community corrections order and a $20,000 fine, said laws governing taxi drivers needed urgent reform to allow for harsher penalties, including jail time. Jarnail Singh Melbourne taxi

“The victims were vulnerable and defenceless,” Gilligan said. “The government must revisit the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Industry Act to impose stronger penalties.”

Family members of Singh’s victims were left heartbroken by the extent of the abuse. Sandy Guy, whose son Liam was among those defrauded and assaulted, called for immediate government intervention to protect disabled Australians from further mistreatment.

” Singh treated my son inhumanely,” she said. “This isn’t just one bad driver—it’s an industry problem that needs urgent fixing.”

A Broader Issue

This case is just one example of a growing problem in the taxi industry. Many passengers, particularly those who are disabled, elderly, or vulnerable, continue to report cases of fraud, overcharging, and mistreatment.

Regulatory bodies are now under pressure to introduce mandatory safety checks, increase audits, and ensure that all taxis are equipped with working CCTV cameras. Advocates argue that companies must take responsibility for protecting their passengers and ensuring their drivers act with integrity. Jarnail Singh Melbourne taxi

“The taxi industry must change. If they don’t regulate themselves properly, the government must step in and enforce strict oversight,” Kayess said. “It’s not just about the stolen money – it’s about dignity, safety, and basic human rights.

It is unfortunate that a taxi driver fraud case Jarnail Singh’s cast a shadow over a community that is largely known for its dedication to service and ethical conduct. Perhaps, as a community, we must remain vigilant and ensure that those among us who fail to uphold these values are held accountable, particularly when entrusted with public service roles.

