Indian links at Sculpture by the Sea 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Four acclaimed artists of Indian background have been selected for the ‘Indian Showcase’ at this year’s Sculpture by the Sea outdoor exhibition on the Bondi beachfront.

The four artists, who also exhibited at last year’s event, will join 90 artists from 13 countries, displaying artworks on the 2km stretch between Tamarama and Bondi Beach.

Shovin Bhattacharjee, an accomplished multi-medium artist from Delhi, will bring ‘Cosmic Eye’, a follow-up to the highly successful ‘Cosmic Nest’ piece he exhibited at last year’s event. ‘Cosmic Eye’ revisits his iconic stainless-steel orbs evoking the life cycle, this time rotating and illuminated with red lights after dark. Indian links sculpture by the sea 2025

Bhattacharjee, whose work typically explores humanity’s cosmic journey, is excited to return to Bondi.

“This sculpture reflects my exploration of balance, movement, and energy — concepts that resonate beautifully with the rhythm of the sea and the expanse of the sky at Bondi,” he said.

“Exhibiting here is always a deeply inspiring experience, where art, nature, and the public connect in a truly harmonious way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sculpture by the Sea (@sculpturebythesea)

Professor Latika Katt, who passed away earlier this year aged 76, will posthumously exhibit ‘Evolution’, a marble piece juxtaposing insect-like intrusions with the colossal stone sculptures she is known for. Primarily working with stone carving and bronze casting, her experimentation with organic forms and materials was first recognised in the 1970s by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sydney-based Niharika Hukku is delighted to exhibit ‘Shrine’, her third foray into the exhibition at Bondi, after being selected for the Indian Showcase in 2024. Indian links sculpture by the sea 2025

“As an Indian who immigrated to Australia 15 years ago, it’s been incredibly encouraging to be accepted into a show as significant as Sculpture by the Sea,” she said.

“Being part of the Indian Showcase has been a nod to my heritage, and it’s been lovely to connect with the very gifted visiting artists from India.”

Subodh Kerkar, known for his giant red chilli sculpture which won the top gong in 2012, returns with ‘Pandurang’, a remounting of a 2022 fiberglass work depicting the deity Vithala, also known as Panduranga. Kerkar says the sculpture pays tribute to the enduring faith of his neighbour, who has undertaken the Wari pilgrimage for the last 20 years

The ‘Indian Showcase’ has been financially supported by the Howarth Foundation, the Centre for Australia India Relations, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and the India Council for Cultural Relations in Australia. Indian links sculpture by the sea 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sculpture by the Sea (@sculpturebythesea)

“We are delighted to have a focus on artists from India for the second time as we continue to build our relations with Indian artists, many of whom have a very different aesthetic to artists from other countries, adding so much to the exhibition,” says David Handley AM, founding CEO and Artistic Director of Sculpture by the Sea.

Sculpture by the Sea will run from October 17 to November 3 and is free to attend.

READ ALSO: Harsha Durugadda at Sculpture by the Sea: A Bondi embrace