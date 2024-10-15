Sculpture by the Sea: Shining a light on Indian artists

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The popular out-door art exhibition Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi is back on next week, this time with a showcase of 12 works by Indian artists.

On Friday 18 October, the picturesque Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk will be transformed into the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition, featuring 100 artworks by sculptors from 16 countries around the world.

The Indian Showcase will feature 10 artworks by eight artists from India, including Professor Avantika Bawa (Scaffolds by the Sea), Shovin Bhattacharjee (Cosmic Nest), Harsha Durugadda (The Conversation and Whorl), Teja Gavankar (Pillar), Professor Latika Katt (Inner Connections), Dr. Subodh Kerkar (Red Fold and The Chilly). S.D. Hari Prasad Achari (Flux) and Ayesha Singh (Hybrid Drawing), as well as two artworks by artists from the Indian diaspora community in Australia, Niharika Hukku (Shelter) and Shaumyika Sharma (Swimmer).’

We’ve had individual Indian artists visit on an irregular basis through the years – fans will remember, besides Harsha Durugadda’s Embrace last year and that award-winning Column of Sound, Subodh Kerkar’s giant red chilli that first came here way back in 2012, and Rajesh Kumar Sharma’s Indian Coca Cola in 2008 (in case you’re wondering, it was a coconut seller’s raggedy bicycle).

This time round, the exhibiting Indian artists will receive even greater exposure as they showcase their work to the nearly half a million visitors that are expected to attend. Founding CEO & Artistic Director of Sculpture by the Sea, David Handley, emphasises the added significance of the event in strengthening ties between India and the exhibition.

“The Indian Showcase demonstrates the strength and diversity of sculpture in India, and we hope it represents the next stage of our exhibition’s relationship with India. Thank you to the Indian artists who have worked hard with us to battle some significant disruptions to freight from India caused by this year’s cyclones that closed ports and wreaked havoc on the west coast of India,” he says.

This vision to give insight into Indian art is also shared by the events sponsors which include the Centre for Australia-India Relations, the Howarth Foundation, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and the Consulate General of India.

“This sponsorship showcases our commitment to strengthening cultural ties between Australia and India and fostering a deep appreciation of the rich artistic traditions that connect our two nations. We look forward to seeing how these works inspire and engage audiences against the stunning natural backdrop of Sydney’s world-famous beaches,” says Cal McGuirk, the Director for the Centre of Australia- India Relations.

Whilst the showcase features new artists, it also features returning entrants. One such artist is Harsha Durugadda, a renowned sculptor from Hyderabad who has exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi and Cottesloe each three times since 2016, receiving the $50,000 Rio Tinto Sculpture Award at Cottesloe in 2016 for Column of Sound.

“This marks my sixth exhibition with Sculpture by the Sea and what I love most is the inclusive spirit of the event— selection based on merit alone, irrespective of age, pedigree, or nationality. The accolades I received here have really advanced my artistic career. The opportunity to connect with artists from around the globe and forge new friendships is invaluable. And, of course, presenting our work in such a beautiful, public setting where art is accessible to everyone is deeply fulfilling.”

It’s also the sixth year for Shaumyika Sharma whose work entitled Swimmer will be presented this year. As a member of the diaspora, the event serves as a means by which to explore her dual identities.

“My visual vocabulary has always been informed by the colours of the rich textile traditions of my native India, and the shimmering beaches of Australia, where I grew up. Both influences are evident in the colour palette and the wave form in my work Swimmer, which is on display as part of this showcase,” she says.

The Indian Showcase, with its diverse selection of artworks, offers great insight into the Indian contemporary art landscape and signifies a bringing together of two dynamic cultures.

