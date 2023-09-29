16 films and series to watch in October 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Leo (In cinemas)

Keep calm…the king of the jungle is back! Brace yourselves as Thalapathy Vijay roars with a vengeance this month. Joined by Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt, this star cast will no doubt rule the box office in October. Fans are already fired up for the Tamil action-thriller forecast to set screens ablaze with a ‘bloody sweet’ tale of destruction.

Release Date: 19 October

Thank You For Coming (In cinemas)

It’s about time Bollywood released another chick flick! Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang are turning up the heat in the upcoming Hindi comedy that will definitely bring you a taste of sugar, spice and all things nice. Ladies, I suggest you bring your partners along for this one as it might make for an excellent study session.

Release Date: 6 October

Maujaan Hi Maujaan (In cinemas)

Who says chaos can’t be comedic? Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol bring the story of three brothers who must defeat the odds in the pursuit for love. Just from the cast alone we can tell this Punjabi release will be an absolute rib-tickler!

Release Date: 20 October

Chaaver (In cinemas)

Just as Chaaver suggests, martyrs have no match when it comes to sacrificing for the protection of a nation. This Malayalam political thriller will have you on the edge of your seat for a captivating tale of tragedy and triumph.

Release Date: 5 October

Khufiya (Netflix)

Powerhouse duo Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj join forces once again for what looks like the Hindi spy-thriller of the year. Littered with secrets and disguises, one woman will have to tackle a mole making moves to destroy a nation.

Release Date: 5 October

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue (In cinemas)

Akshay Kumar is seriously not slowing down with this Hindi thriller his fifth release in the past year! As much as we might want to treat our palates to something new, maybe consider not skipping this inspiring tale based on a true story. Alongside Parineeti Chopra, journey into the unknown with this thriller set during the collapse of the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Release Date: 6 October

Ganapath (In cinemas)

Welcome back to India’s most airborne hero! With this dystopian action thriller already sending social media into a frenzy, Tiger Shroff will be jumping in cinema halls near you once again. His iconic other half Kriti Sanon will also be gracing screens as the duo will be seen taking to the streets to settle old scores.

Release Date: 20 October

Aankh Micholi (In cinemas)

After a family of misfits find themselves in a mess, will love still be able to conquer all confusion? This Hindi comedy stars Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani having to untangle their families from their love story. Throw Paresh Rawal into the mix and you have the perfect recipe for comedic chaos.

Release Date: 17 October

Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix)

If you haven’t heard of the Kandasamys before, you’re in for a treat! Straight from South Africa, this desi family has already been through one wedding, one family holiday and now are expecting a new addition. The Kardashians better watch out because this family has a whole more drama heading their way. Shoutout to Aya, the beloved grandma who will be sure to steal your heart and the spotlight.

Release Date: 20 October

Kaala Paani (Netflix)

There’s more than meets the eye in this Hindi mystery thriller that will have you treading deep waters. Dip your toes into the dark secrets that linger within and beyond the walls of an ill-omened prison. Dive in with Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh as they invite you on a journey into the unknown.

Release Date: 18 October

Yaariyan 2 (In cinemas)

Get ready for the highly anticipated sequel to a coming-of-age cult classic! This Hindi remake of the iconic Malayalam film Bangalore Days promises the ins and outs of love and friendship, obviously with some twists and turns to add zest to their journey. While the faces may not be familiar, it is clear the friendships will be just as strong.

Release Date: 20 October

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B (In cinemas)

If you didn’t get the chance to watch Side A, do so now before heading to watch this Kannada rom-com! Manu and Priya’s turbulent love story is yet to fully unfold, and audiences can expect many more hurdles in their journey. Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are yet to wrap up their tale of star-crossed lovers so don’t miss the final serenade on their tape.

Release Date: 20 October

Any How Mitti Pao (In cinemas)

If your Friday nights having been lacking some, fikar not for this Punjabi comedy is entering theatres with a roaring revelry. Starring Amyra Dastur, Nirmal Rishi and Harish Verma, this flick is perfect for a family night full of laughter.

Release Date: 6 October

Bhagavathan Kesari (In cinemas)

In a world where power is your middle name, be careful who your friends and foes are. Legend of Telugu cinema Nandamuri Balakrishna leads this action entertainer that will see him tightly grasping his world and weapons to get even with his enemies. Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal are also set to shine in this Telugu blockbuster.

Release Date: 19 October

Zindagi Zindabad (In cinemas)

Delve deep into the lives of 5 drugs addicts who find themselves cuffed to the darkness of their destructive appetites. This semi-biographical Punjabi drama aims to unveil the misery of substance abuse and the deluge of drug syndicates drowning countless communities.

Release Date: 27 October

Pashupati Prasad 2: Bhasme Don (In cinemas)

While you may not recognise the predecessor, this highly anticipated sequel to a Nepali blockbuster could be worth a watch. The social satire release reels off from the story of a man who had to grapple with the death of his parents in an earthquake. Now it’s the job of a don to unravel himself from the disarray of his debt.

Release Date: 19 October

READ ALSO: Deportation, pollution and TikTok collide in ‘The Disposables’