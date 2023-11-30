15 film and series to look out for in December 2023

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Dunki (In Cinemas)

It is truly the most wonderful time of the year with King Khan’s next Hindi adventure comedy release rounding off a whirlwind 12-month reign. A Christmas treat from cinematic maestro Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki diverges from Khan’s previous two blockbusters as it seems to be a light-hearted story on the immigration struggles many Indians face in the pursuit for a better life. Joined by Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, could this be 3 for 3 in 2023 for the box office baadshah?

Release Date: 21 December

Animal (In Cinemas)

A mobster with major daddy issues is on the prowl for anyone who attempts to tarnish his father’s name. Ranbir Kapoor’s next Hindi action thriller release is a twisted father-son tale that is just as gory as it is glorious. I don’t blame him for the extreme measures he takes to seek his father’s validation but this film could be a major reality check for other desi first-borns who have yet to receive a pat on the back from their parents.

Release Date: 1 December

Sam Bahadur (In Cinemas)

Rise from your seats to salute Sam Manekshaw, India’s first field marshal and the historical figure central to this Hindi biographical drama release. Step back in time to 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan war and learn about the brave officer who helped lead the liberation of Bangladesh. Vicky Kaushal powerfully portrays Manekshaw alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh who bring to life a page in India’s history.

Release Date: 1 December

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire (In Cinemas)

Prabhas fans can finally take a sigh of relief as this highly anticipated Telugu action release is on its way! After facing several delays, the first instalment of the Salaar series will have audiences celebrating the return of an Indian cinema icon. South stars Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also dazzle in what may be this year’s biggest Telugu blockbuster.

Release Date: 22 December

The Archies (Netflix)

Riverdale has had a desi reboot with some of B-Town’s most famous fresh faces making their debut in this upcoming Hindi Netflix series. Featuring a stellar cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda as well as being directed by Zoya Akhtar, talent runs through the veins of the series’ star creatives. Will this be a retro rewind to remember or a nepo-baby nightmare?

Release Date: 7 December

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food (In Cinemas)

Bow down to the new devi of delicious food Nayanthara! The A-list actress has her apron on for this Tamil drama that follows one woman’s dream to become India’s best chef. Also starring Sathyaraj and Jai, don’t miss this sweet treat for all cinephile foodies.

Release Date: 1 December

Hi Nanna (In Cinemas)

When love tangles a single father and a potential partner in this Telugu rom com, it will take his young daughter to untie the knots of their turbulent love story. Stars of Telugu cinema Nani and Mrunal Thakur lead this heart-warming film that will probably be tearjerker. Make sure to pack some tissues- you wouldn’t want to be bawling into your popcorn.

Release Date: 21 December

Joram (In Cinemas)

Having already made headlines around the world this critically acclaimed Hindi thriller will have you at the edge of your seat. Already showcased at the Sydney Film Festival, this poignant and captivating drama follows the story of a father on the run from his past with his infant daughter. Dodging the ruins of a crumbling system, one man’s journey will have you reflecting on your own.

Release Date: 8 December

Dhootha (Amazon Prime Video)

Please welcome to the OTT scene Naga Chaitanya as he makes his streaming debut with this Telugu thriller series! What looks to be nail-biting eight-episode series with more unknowns than answers, fans can expect a rollercoaster ride with the South Indian superstar in the lead. Chaitanya is joined by Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in this gripping sequence of supernatural events.

Release Date: 1 December

Kadak Singh (Zee5)

Known for his comedic wit, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a new form for this dark and disturbing Hindi thriller. A man whose memory is his biggest weakness is left fending for answers as his mind plays tricks with the truth. A cinematic spiral into multiple perspectives will see an incredibly talented cast shine through the film’s shadows.

Release Date: 8 December

Operation Valentine (In Cinemas)

Don’t be fooled by the title, this Telugu-Hindi action drama is far from romantic. India’s queen of hearts Manushi Chhillar has ditched the dresses and now dons an air force uniform as she takes to the skies. Based on a true story, Chhillar is paired with Varun Tej in this adrenaline filled bilingual adventure.

Release Date: 8 December

Christmas As Usual (Netflix)

Honestly more unusual than usual, funny man Kanan Gill has ditched the stage for the snow as he makes an unexpected appearance in this Norwegian holiday rom com. While it is quite rare to see an Indian comedian taking on a Scandinavian Christmas, maybe the spirit of the season is enough to unite holiday goers far and wide. Good on Kanan for trying to spread the Christmas cheer this year!

Release Date: 6 December

Tungkulunge Eken: Khuner Age Khuni Khoja (HoiChoi)

Eken Babu welcomes you to the jungle with this Bengali adventure film that you’ll need your binoculars for. After traversing mountains and deserts laced with mystery this droll detective has pulled out his magnifying glass once again strapped on his hiking boots. Led by Anirban Chakrabarti, this comedic joy ride is the perfect flick for a Friday night with the family.

Release Date: 8 December

Martin (In Cinemas)

One man’s struggle with his identity forms the foundation for this action-packed Kannada release. Funnily enough this could be because the main character’s name isn’t even Martin, it’s Arjun…But could a dramatic journey through India and Pakistan have what it takes change his fate? Dhruva Sarja is in the spotlight for a film that grapples the complexity of family, fury, and freedom.

Release Date: 22 December

Extra Ordinary Man (In Cinemas)

Find your capes and supersuits, this upcoming Telugu entertainer will present the new normal for Indian heroes. Featuring dynamic duo Nithiin and Sreeleela, this intriguing release is putting a comedic spin on conventional action films as our hero gravitates more toward zero. This rib-tickling flick is definitely worth a watch if you’re craving something unique from Indian cinema.

Release Date: 8 December

