Indian films and series to look out for in March 2024

Enjoy the madness of films releasing March 2024 as it contains an endless list of Hindi films, regional films, web series and actors making their debuts as directors!

LAAPATAA LADIES (In cinemas)

Two young brides get separated during a train journey in rural India, embarking a hilarious and dramatic investigation. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, this film is also the opening film of the summer edition of the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

Release date: 1 March 2024

SHAITAAN (In cinemas)

With powerhouse talents Ajay Devgn, R.Madhavan and Jyotika, this supernatural thriller is a battle between good and evil as a family embodying the forces of righteousness against malevolence. It’s always good to see the intense Ajay Devgn playing roles of his age, becoming the most loved filmi family man!

Release date: 8 March 2024

YODHA (In cinemas)

Hold on tight as Siddharth Malhotra will take you on an action packed flight as the ‘Yodha’. After terrorists hijack a plane, an off duty soldier comes up with a plan to defeat the hijacker. Story sounds similar? Let’s see if this thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna packs enough punch to make the plane take off.

Release date: 15 March 2024

SHOWTIME (Disney Hotstar)

What happens behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood? Is the showbiz industry as glamourous and colourful as we see it? Are the struggles real? This web series starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah will reveal all the dark and deep secrets.

Release date: 8 March 2024

SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR (In cinemas)

Actor Randeep Hooda makes his directorial debut by bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, freedom fighter and a firebrand. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, the film is slated to release in two languages – Hindi and Marathi.

Release date: 22 March 2024

CREW (In cinemas)

Fasten your seat belts for this flight that boards the glamourous and talented crew of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon! The trailer for this film looks as thrilling as the cast. Wait, there is more to it -special appearances by comedian Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh!

Release date: 29 March 2024

MADGAON EXPRESS (In cinemas)

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ follows three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. The film is led by the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Nora Fatehi is also in the film but not to flex her dance muscles but her acting muscles!

Release date: 22 March 2024

DO AUR DO PYAAR (In cinemas)

Another directorial debut by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, about a couple on the brink of a breakup that are cheating on each other with two sexy outsiders. Starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy (from Never Have I Ever fame), this contemporary romcom looks interesting with the fresh pairing.

Release date: 29 March 2024

MAAMLA LEGAL HAI (Netflix)

Maamla Legal Hai is a comedy legal drama set in the district court of Patparganj, New Delhi. The drama revolves around a group of legal staff, led by VD Tyagi, who doesn’t shy away from taking up challenging cases. Created by Sameer Saxena, the web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, and Naila Grewal, among others.

Release date: 1 March 2024

MURDER MUBARAK (Netflix)

This mystery murder thriller boasts of an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra. Let’s hope the mystery is as good as the cast! Films in March 2024

Release date: 15 March 2024

AE WATAN MERE WATAN (Amazon Prime Video)

Sara Ali Khan makes her OTT debut as a lead actor with this patriotic film that revolves around an underground radio station led by a courageous young woman, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle in 1942. It draws inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s journey.

Release date: 21 March 2024

SUNFLOWER 2 (ZEE)

The second season of crime comedy ‘Sunflower‘ starring Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey and Mukul Chaddha is here offering a glimpse into the intriguing world of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai. Films in March 2024

Release date: 1 March 2024

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS (In cinemas)

Actress and singer-songwriter Anjana Vasan plays the role of a police officer in this 1920s based stranger than fiction true story. WICKED LITTLE LETTERS follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime.

Release date: 21 March 2024

OPERATION VALENTINE (In cinemas)

A Hindi Telugu film, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, action based thriller based on the 2019 Pulwama terrorist Attack by Pakistan on India. Popular Telugu actor Varun Tej plays the role of a skilful IAF pilot who protects his motherland with the help of radar officer played by ex-Miss World Manushi Chillar. As India and Pakistan locks horns in this aerial battle, will this Operation be as successful as the same themed film Fighter?

Release date: 1 March 2024

ONDU SARALA PREMA KATHE (In cinemas)

Adding to the list of regional films comes a Kannada romantic comedy film. True to it’s title of being a simple love story, the protagonist dreams of becoming a music director and marrying a woman that can match the rhythm of his musical heartbeat. Will his dreams come true?

Release date: 1 March 2024

BLACKIA 2 (In cinemas)

Punjabi director Navaniat Singh and actor Dev Kharoud return back with this action packed sequel. Gama, a boy from a remote village, starts smuggling to help his community. But as he rises in the underworld, he becomes one of its biggest and most feared figures.

Release date: 8 March 2024

JATT NUU CHUDAIL TAKRI (In cinemas)

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri is an upcoming Punjabi movie. The movie is directed by Vikas Vashisht and will feature Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta as lead characters.

Release date: 15 March 2024

JOSHUA IMAI POL KAAKHA (In cinemas)

The plot unveils as Kundavi Chidambaram, a US Assistant Attorney and a Chennai-based Contract Killer Joshua fall in love, in Chennai. They drift apart and things get difficult for Kundavi when she is fighting in a high profile drug case in the US and Joshua willingly puts his own life at risk to save her. Films in March 2024

Release date: 1 March 2024

KAYO KAYO COLOUR (WHICH COLOUR?) (In cinemas)

Set in the slums of Ahmedabad, this film revolves around the struggles, conflicts, joy and ways of a life a working-class Muslim family. This film is part of the IFFM summer festival.

Release date: 1 March 2024

THALAVAN (In cinemas)

Thalavan is a Malayalam language film that explores how hierarchy works within a police station. Dirrected by Jis Joy, it stars Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Ranjith and Jaffar Idukki in lead roles.

Release date: 1 March 2024

THE SCAVENGER OF DREAMS (In cinemas)

The story of a family of waste collectors in Calcutta who collects waste from one of the richest localities of the city. They sift through the waste and bring objects for their 6-year-old daughter to tell bedtime stories at night. This film is also part of the IFFM Summer festival. Films in March 2024

Release date: 2 March 2024

TILLU SQUARE (In cinemas)

A Telugu language romantic crime comedy film, is a sequel to DJ Tillu. The plot revolves around Tillu as his life is turned upside down following a mysterious murder.

Release date: 29 March 2024

