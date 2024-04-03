Indian films and series to look out for in April 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maidaan (In cinemas)

This much awaited biopic sports drama, finally releasing on Eid weekend, is the true story of India’s greatest football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. It chronicles Syed’s challenging journey from 1952 to 1962, known as the golden era of Indian football. Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao star.

Releasing 10 April

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (In cinemas)

If you think your funny bones are going to be tickled in this film, like its 1998 namesake, then you’re mistaken. It’s adrenaline pumping action this time, not comedy, as dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take on a globe-trotting mission to recover a dangerous weapon. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha also star – although we wish it was the OG girl Raveena against dashing Akshay!

Releasing 10 April

Monkey Man (In cinemas)

Oscar nominee Dev Patel makes his directorial debut with this jaw dropping action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother. Inspired by the legend of Hindu deity Hanuman, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel who makes a living by being beaten bloody in an underground fight club, wearing a gorilla mask.

Releasing 5 April

Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix)

The untold story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila will come alive in this autobiographical, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Chamkila, who once ruled the hearts of Punjabis worldwide, was shot dead in 1988, as he stepped out on stage. Singer-actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are the perfect choice to play the leads here. Indian Films in April 2024

Releasing 12 April

Heartbreak High Season 2 (Netlfix)

Logie nominee Ayesha Madon makes a comeback with Season 2 in the reboot of the iconic Australian comedy-drama. The second season follows the students and teachers of Hartley High as they navigate sex, love, identity, racial tensions, and general teen angst.

Releasing 11 April

Do aur Do Pyaar (In cinemas)

Another directorial debut by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, about a couple on the brink of a breakup that are cheating on each other with two sexy outsiders. Starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy (of Never Have I Ever fame), this contemporary romcom looks interesting with its fresh pairing.

Releasing 19 April

Shayar (In cinemas)

A love story starring Punjabi stalwarts Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj, Shayar is a tale of timeless love between the protagonists Satta and Seero.

Releasing 19 April

Family Star (In cinemas)

Among Indian films in April 2024, this Telugu romantic family drama film is directed by Parasuram and features Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh and Divyansha Kaushik as lead characters.

Releasing 5 April

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (In cinemas)

After a long gap of fourteen years, filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee is back with a sequel of 2010 cult classic Love Sex aur Dhokha, delving into another captivating theme: love in the era of the internet. The film stars Nimrit Ahluwalia, Urfi Javed, and has cameos by Mouni Roy and Tusshar Kapoor.

Releasing 19 April

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (In cinemas)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who were last seen together in horror comedy Roohi are back with a sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sharan Sharma who earlier directed Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena, directs again.

Releasing 19 April

Aranmanai 4 (In cinemas)

Tamannah Bhatia and Suder C. headline the fourth instalment of the Tamil horror comedy film series Aranmanai. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

Releasing 11 April

How to date Billy Walsh (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton-fame Indian-origin actress Charithra Chandran works with director Alex Pillai on this romcom. This is the story of Amelia and Archie: Archie hides his affection for Ameila until Amelia falls for the new transfer student, Billy Walsh. You’ll also see Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar playing a part in this film.

Releasing 5 April

Dukaan (In cinemas)

Screenwriter and lyricist duo Siddharth and Garima, who are associated with hits such as Animal, Bajirao Mastani and Toilet Ek Prem Katha, are all set for their directorial debut with Dukaan. After Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021), Dukaan brings us yet another story about surrogate mothers and their struggles. The film stars Monika Panwar, Sikander Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Monali Thakur.

Releasing 5 April

