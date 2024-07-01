Indian films and series to watch in July

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (In cinemas)

Their intense and dynamic onscreen and offscreen chemistry has always sparked a debate, and we can’t wait to see the hit jodi collaborate again. Ajay Devgn and Tabu star in this romantic saga where they are reunited after 22 years: the angry young man Ajay commits a few murders and ends up in prison. Meanwhile, Tabu marries her Maachis co-star Jimmy Shergill. When she meets Ajay again, will their love win over?

Releasing: 5 July 2024

Bad Newz (In cinemas)



A romantic comedy, a love triangle between national crush Tripti Dimri with Punjabi mundas Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, and a pregnancy – this calls for Good Newz! But wait, this movie’s title is Bad Newz! We will have to watch the film to determine if the news is good or bad. Indian films in July

Releasing: 19 July 2024

Sarfira (In cinemas)



This true story comes from the world of entrepreneurship, start-ups and aviation. Sarfira tells the story of Vir Jagannath Mhatre, the son of a teacher in rural Maharashtra who sets out to achieve the impossible – making the common man fly with India’s first low cost airline. Let’s hope that Khiladi Akshay Kumar also flies with success as a Sarfira, after recently delivering a series of flops.

Releasing: 12 July 2024

Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix)



After a long time we will see Netflix premiere an Indian comedy on their streaming platform, and what can be better than one produced by Luv Ranjan. Comedy favourites Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Manjot Singh come together as friends and take us on an adventurous ‘break-up’ journey within Punjab.

Releasing: 10 July 2024

Mirzapur Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The fan favourite crime thriller Mirzapur is back with its third season. In the battle of power at Mirzapur, the stakes have gone higher and the canvas has become bigger. The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar.

Releasing: 5 July 2024

Barzakh (ZEE5 Global)

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan may have been banned from Bollywood but not from our hearts. His fans can now watch him on OTT as he reunites with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed in the 6-episode series Barzakh. This series follows the poignant journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to this remote valley resort to celebrate his wedding with the ghost of his love. Can’t wait to see former Indian Linker Uzma Beg in this production!

Releasing: 19 July 2024

Kakuda (ZEE5 Global)

You may wonder why there is another horror comedy sandwiched between Munjya and Stree 2. Well, this film was made in 2021 and is releasing now. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, perhaps they wanted to time it with Sonakshi’s wedding news!

Releasing: 12 July 2024

Kill (In cinemas)

Termed as a groundbreaking action spectacle, Kill was recently screened at the Sydney Film Festival. The film begins as a romantic melodrama, but once the protagonists leave on a night train to New Delhi, all hell breaks loose, and never stops. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this film is produced by Karan Johar, Achin Jain, Apoorva Mehta and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Releasing: 4 July 2024

Indian 2 (In cinemas)

Do you remember Kamal Hassan and Manisha Koirala dancing with kangaroos, mini penguins, koalas, cows, horses and on the Sydney Harbour Bridge? That was the 1996 highest grossing Tamil film called Indian. Now comes the sequel Indian 2, where Kamal Hassan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Indian films in July

Releasing: 12 July 2024

Raayan (In cinemas)

Dhanush directs and acts in this Tamil action thriller where he gets involved in the criminal underworld after trying to seek out those accountable for the murders in his family.

Releasing: 26 July 2024

Commander Karan Saxena (Disney Hotstar)

This action thriller is the story of Commander Karen Saxena, a RAW agent who fights back to save his country from the Pakistan Army amidst political mysteries. Can we please just stop with the series and films on the India vs Pakistan theme!

Releasing: 8 July 2024

Showtime (Disney Hotstar)

The remaining episodes of Emraan Hashmi’s web series on Bollywood’s glitter, glamour and dark secrets will be released in July. Indian films in July

Releasing: 12 July 2024

