Indian Australian events in Feb ‘24: Where to be in your community

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As February begins, we’re back to work and school, the holidays now a sweet memory. The community scene, typically subdued until Republic Day rolls along, is picking up now, starting this very weekend. We check out what’s happening around your city, so you can pick out your leisure time outings.

This month brings a couple of A-listers from India’s playback music scene, successful novelists, and a stand-up comedy star.

From within the community, a major classical music event, classical dance, community theatre, and an India fair.

Take a look at our What’s On schedule to find out more about these and other Indian Australian events in Feb.

Have we missed your event? Drop us a line at editor@indianlink.com.au and we’ll gladly include it here.

STARRY STARRY NIGHTS

Leading the charge on the entertainment front is, um, Dilliwali girlfriend… who shows us the thumka… till the fans go ‘crazy kiya re’. (Stop us, somebody!)

Yup, it’s Sunidhi Chauhan. The playback singer (known for those dance numbers as well as soulful hits like Bin tere, Tere liye, Darkhaast, and Te amo) is back on our shores to kickstart our entertainment scene this year, with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth (in that order). Will you be there to dance in your seat – or in the aisles – as Sunidhi belts out Dhoom Machale?

Or perhaps your songlist is filled with the likes of Tera hone laga hoon, Tu jaane na, Pehli nazar mein. In that case, you’ll be waiting for Atif Aslam, the soulful singer from across the border but much-loved in India, who tours Sydney and Melbourne this month.

If, on the other hand, you follow the shenanigans of India’s star kids and more youthful social media personalities, you’ll make a beeline for the Palak Tiwari meet-and-greet.

Something for everybody, we think!

COMMUNITY

Among local acts this month, a big shout out to an annual event in Sydney’s Carnatic music circle: Purandara Dasa Aradhana, marking its 25th year this year. This is a tribute in music to the 15th century composer and singer, often called the Pitamaha or ‘grandfather’ of Carnatic music. The event usually involves group renditions of some of the kritis (creations) of Purandara Dasa, whose works have survived the centuries, and which continue to be the inspiration for many contemporary works and presentations.

In classical dance, marvel at (and learn from) the work of American-born and Australia-based Odissi dancer Lillian Warrum at her Brisbane workshop event.

Adelaide-Punjabis, get out there and support your local artistes in Rong Number, a comedic play based around your average Punjabi family lafdas.

Melbourne-wallahs, take yourself along to ‘India in Victoria’, an ‘India day’ kind of fair organised by the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria (FIAV) in association with the Consulate General of India (Melbourne). What to expect? Cultural heritage presentations, stalls, cuisine, music and dance performances, kids’ activities, and yoga sessions.

BOOKS

For literary types, there’s visiting Indian novelist Anjum Hasan in conversation with Sydney’s own Roanna Gonsalves, chatting about her new book History’s Angel. Roanna is back in this UNSW series early next month with Tamil writer Perumal Murugan, and then again later in the month at the Adelaide Festival.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

The stand-up comedy scene in Australia’s Indian community is set to hit crescendo this year. Event organiser Marching Elephants has a massive line-up of stars for 2024, and not in Hindi and English alone but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages. It all starts off this month with comedian Aakash Gupta, who will bring on the laughs – while providing commentary on contemporary India – at Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Meanwhile, local stars are beginning to make their mark in mainstream comedy as well, talking not so much about contemporary India but about growing up as migrants, juggling two worlds and worldviews. (Check out Urvi Went to an All Girls School on ABC iView).

If you’re in Brisbane, grab the opportunity to go see comedian Jo Gowda take the mic: if you’re a twenty-something who grew up here, you’ll relate. And if you’re the parent of a twenty-something, well, you might learn a few things about your kids.

If these events don’t seem like your cup of chai, there’s plenty more happening around you next month!

To find out more about Indian Australian events in Feb, head to our What’s On section.